In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

A week before the Twin Lakes’ annual ‘Shop with a Hero’ event, Twin Lakes police officer Kevin Saunders said he finds the greatest joy arriving to Lakewood and Randall schools, where officials inform students they will go on a shopping spree.

The shopping spree, which happened Saturday at the Lake Geneva Walmart, had 26 area students participate with members of the Twin Lakes Police Department, Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad along with the Town of Randall Fire Department.

Saunders, who noted Saturday’s event marked the 15th year, believes it allows officials an opportunity meet with students in a positive setting.

‘Shop with a Hero’ is this week’s lead story in The Report.

The newspaper will be available at retail outlets throughout the area on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories you’ll find in this week’s edition:

A PRE-MED’S MISSION: Access to basic human rights, such as public health and the means to receive medical services, are just two areas people in the United States often take for granted, Madeline Brown said.

Brown, a Salem native and 2015 Westosha Central High School graduate, fully recognized these two aspects, among other areas, during a medical mission trip to Guatemala in January 2018.

NEW CONTRACT: The Wheatland Town Board approved a contract with the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for rescue and emergency services at a Dec. 10 meeting.

ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Find out which local players made the cut on the third annual Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area team.