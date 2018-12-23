IN PHOTOS: Wilmot, Westosha split twinbill; Toys for Tots teddy bear toss

On Thursday, Westosha Central visited Wilmot for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader, which the schools split.

While the Panther girls defeated Westosha Central 67-35, the Falcons boys responded with an 80-52 victory against Wilmot.

At halftime of the boys contest, supporters from both sections tossed teddy bears and soft toys to benefit Toys for Tots.

Here are some photos from the doubleheader