IN PHOTOS: Wilmot, Westosha split twinbill; Toys for Tots teddy bear toss

On Thursday, Westosha Central visited Wilmot for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader, which the schools split.
While the Panther girls defeated Westosha Central 67-35, the Falcons boys responded with an 80-52 victory against Wilmot.
At halftime of the boys contest, supporters from both sections tossed teddy bears and soft toys to benefit Toys for Tots.
Here are some photos from the doubleheader, with more available for sale at Southern Lakes Newspapers’ photo hosting site following publication of the Dec. 28 Report.
Westosha Central’s Jill Adams dribbles the basketball up the court against Panther defender Karina Leber. Adams scored a game-high 12 points in the girls game.
Panthers’ senior guard Riley Alexander gets a read of the Westosha Central defense while taking the basketball up the court against Emily Wermeling.
Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd prepares to erupt with happiness after his team makes a great play.
Westosha Central junior Paige Wysiatko finishes a free throw.
Panthers’ junior Kenzi Ketterhagen pursues the hoop amid tight defense from Jill Adams.
Westosha Central’s Jenna Leslie tries to maintain possession of the basketball while Karoline Klahs (left) and Julia Hickey (right) attempts to create a jump ball situation.
The Wilmot student section applauds a play made by its boys basketball team.
Westosha Central’s Dylan Anderson scored a game-high 23 points in the Falcons defeat of Wilmot.
Wilmot junior Zack Watson drives toward the basketball hoop while experiencing pressure from Falcons’ senior Jake Mueller. Watson scored a team-leading 14 points for Wilmot.
The Wilmot Union High School cheer squad participates in the teddy bear toss at halftime of the boys basketball game.
Students collect teddy bears on the basketball court for distribution to Toys for Tots.
Wilmot Athletic Director Herm Christiansen, students and staff carry totes of Teddy Bears off the court before the second half of the boys basketball game.
Panthers’ London Glass lines up for a free throw. Glass finished second on the team in points with 13.
Westosha Central senior Adam Simmons drives toward the lane in the second half of the boys basketball game. He scored 13 points.
Westosha Central senior Jaeden Zackery dishes a no-look assist to a teammate waiting in the right corner in the second half of the doubleheader. Zackery scored 22 points for the Falcons.
Falcons’ freshman Jack Rose watches his free throw float towards the basket. Rose scored 10 points.
The Westosha Central student section proudly waves the school flag following the Falcon boys victory.
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.