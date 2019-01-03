In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

While the area experienced some blemishes last year, when a man was killed inside his home and a farm family saw their property damaged by fire, 2018 brought some positive developments to Western Kenosha County.

Whether it was the epic run of the Westosha Central boys basketball team, which captivated the community, or Wilmot’s fifth consecutive state academic decathlon title, the area had something to be proud of.

Additionally, the community showed support for its schools, notably in the towns of Randall and Wheatland, where voters approved capital and operational referendums.

Meanwhile, in business, a nationally known manufacturer of racing bodies expanded its operations in the Town of Randall.

This week’s Report summarizes other events from 2018.

Here is a look at other stories in this week’s edition:

CEASING OPERATIONS: For about six decades, Silver Lake Rescue Squad served communities in Western Kenosha County, but the organization’s time came to an end on New Year’s Eve.

BRISTOL PARK: An area park started construction on a project in late November.

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR: Who garnered Male and Female Athletes of the Year in Western Kenosha County?