HOCKEY: Thunder nets first win

After eight contests, the Kenosha Thunder co-op hockey program captured its first victory on Dec. 27, when Kenosha defeated Madison La Follette/East 2-1.

Against visiting Madison La Follette/East at the Pleasant Prairie Ice Plex, the Thunder jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second period, where Ryan Cope notched an even strength goal assisted by Aaron Frizzo.

In the third period, meanwhile, the Thunder pulled ahead 2-0, courtesy of Wilmot’s Evan Hahn, who netted an even strength goal co-assisted by Dominick Stoller of Wilmot along with Matthew Needham.

Westosha Central’s Joseph La Forge, who held La Follete without a goal until 9:24 in the third period, logged 39 saves for the Thunder.