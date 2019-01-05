BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilmot wins back-to-back contests

The Wilmot Union High School boys basketball team kept up with visiting Burlington Friday to hand the Demons their first Southern Lakes Conference loss of the season.

Wilmot, which received a team-leading 18 points from Mason Moravectz, entered halftime clinging to a 32-30 lead and eventually came away with 67-64 victory to win its second straight game.

With the victory, the Panthers improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the SLC.

Moravectz, who scored 10 points against Racine Lutheran on Dec. 27, tallied nine of his 18 points from the perimeter.

The Panthers, meanwhile, received contributions from seven other players, including London Glass, who scored six of his 10 points on 3-pointers.

Collectively, Wilmot made nine 3-pointers compared to the Demons’ three.

For the Demons, they dropped to 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the SLC, despite a game-high 19 points from Ethan Safar. Joey Berezowitz added another 14 for the Demons.

Other Panther contributors were Kevin Brenner (8 points), Kevin Sandman (8) and Zack Watson (8).

Wilmot 93, Racine Lutheran 83

The Panthers, looking to end 2018 on a positive note, defeated Racine Lutheran 93-83 in a Dec. 27 contest at the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic hosted by Carthage College.

Wilmot, which lost to Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central on Dec. 21, carried 42-40 lead into halftime. The Panthers eventually pulled away by outscoring the Crusaders 51-43 in the second half.

London Glass, who notched 13 points against the Falcons, followed up with a team-leading 21 points in the Dec. 27 victory.

The Panthers also received contributions from Devin Spath (17 points), Zack Watson (13 points), Michael Sandman (11 points) and Mason Moravectz (10 points).

Wilmot improved to 6-2 and remained idle at 2-1 in the SLC with the Dec. 27 win.

Jackson Woodward scored a game-high 24 points from Racine Lutheran (4-3, 3-1 Metro Classic). Brady Wilks pitched in 21 points for the Crusaders.