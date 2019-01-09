TOP STORIES OF 2018 – No. 5: Silver Lake Rescue Squad disbands

Silver Lake Rescue Squad, which provided emergency services to some communities for decades, ceased operations on Dec. 31.

The decision, according to local fire officials, came after the Silver Lake Rescue Squad saw a diminished role in the area after the merger of the former Village of Silver Lake and Town of Salem.

The two former municipalities who became the Village of Salem Lakes on Feb. 14, 2016, contracted with Town of Salem Fire and Rescue for emergency services.

Silver Lake Rescue Squad, meanwhile, continued to serve the towns of Randall and Wheatland until officials from both municipalities believed it would not be able to remain financially sustainable.

In the last three months of 2018, the towns of Randall and Wheatland decided to sever ties with Silver Lake Rescue Squad, delivering 90-day notices to cancel their contracts.

The two municipalities each agreed to contract with Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad, therefore, assuring both municipalities will still have full coverage of emergency services starting on Jan. 1.