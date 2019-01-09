TOP SPORTS STORIES OF 2018 – No. 5: Falcons’ Capra earns first trip to state track

When Meghan Capra finished her 1,600-meter run at the May 24, 2018 WIAA Division 1 sectional meet, the Westosha Central High School senior burst into tears, according to her teammates and coaches.

After she placed second to qualify for the state meet, a first in track, no one could blame her.

Capra, a four-time state cross country qualifier, also registered a then-personal record of 5 minutes, 18.97 seconds.

“She was very excited that she finally made it to state in track,” said Falcons coach Deirdre Reeves. “She is one of those athletes that works so hard day in and day out….and to do it in that fashion, she did such a great job, she broke down.”

The fashion, according to Reeves, relates to the last 200 meters.

With Capra running in fourth place, the senior found a burst of speed, and made the leap to second place by the end.

Capra, who advanced to sectionals after claiming the May 22 regional title, credited her supportive teammates.

“I was a little nervous going into it, but I had a very supportive team, and heard a lot of loud cheering as I was running,” she said. “I just felt like it was my last chance and I wanted to make it count.”

“It feels amazing,” she said.

The accomplishment, meanwhile, left Reeves equally amazed.

“I had an opportunity to coach Meghan since the fifth grade and to see her do that, it makes my heart explode for her,” Reeves said.

Capra, meanwhile, supplanted her personal best at the state meet on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus in early in June.

Capra finished the race at 5:15.90 to place 15th among 24 competitors.

“Meghan went in looking to run the 1,600 meter with a solid race plan which she executed well,” Reeves said. “She was really ready to rock that race and her three second personal record showed it.”