TOP SPORTS STORIES OF 2018 – No. 4: Softball sectional semifinal brings marathon of dueling aces

After Westosha Central and Wilmot split their season series, the two softball teams met for third time in a May 29 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, where the squads pitchers combined for 25 strikeouts in a marathon extra-inning affair.

The Falcons, who won 3-0 after 10 innings, garnered 13 strikeouts from starter Olivia Kazumura.

For top-seeded Wilmot, Madi Zerr produced a near identical performance, fanning 12 Falcon hitters.

“I can’t really explain it, we both came to play, and we both wanted to win,” Kazumura said after the game.

Through nine innings, the dueling aces kept the game scoreless, until the top of the 10th inning when the fourth-seeded Falcons scraped together three runs.

With one out in the top of the 10th inning, seniors Rylee Johnson and Kayla Kerkman each advanced on fielding errors, which put runners on first and second base.

Sophomore Carlie Odejewski loaded the bases on a walk, which sent junior Becca Edwards to plate, where she drew a walk to score Johnson.

Edwards, who posted the game’s first hit in the first inning, said it was a challenge to face Zerr.

“She threw really well, she had a really good game,” Edwards said.

Westosha Central’s Andrew Edquist, the next batter, then hit a two-run single to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the 10th inning.