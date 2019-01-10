GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons notch first conference win

After she missed a handful of games because of an injury, Michelle Frahm returned to the Westosha Central starting lineup last Friday, when the Lady Falcons hosted Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference contest.

Frahm, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, however, did not miss a beat as she helped the Lady Falcons notch their first Southern Lakes Conference victory by scoring a game-high 20 points in the 54-44 decision.

Additionally, Westosha Central garnered 18 points from the team’s junior leading scorer Ellie Witt.

The Westosha Central duo, according to coach Mindy Stewart, found scoring opportunities because of teamwork.

“Standout game for sophomore center Michelle Frahm with 20 points. Ellie Witt had 18,” Stewart said. “These high scorers only had this opportunity because we played like a team. Lots of looking for each other on offense and being patient.”

The Falcons’ win, meanwhile, comes after the teams entered halftime tied 23-23.

Burlington’s Caitlyn Matson, who finished with 13 points, knocked in 10 of the Lady Demons’ 23 first half points.

Frahm, who had four points in the first half, took control in the final frame by scoring 16 points to help Westosha Central outscore Burlington 31-21.

“We had good looks all second half, they just wouldn’t fall,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke wrote in a post-game email to media.

While Westosha Central garnered its first win (1-11, 1-5 SLC), the Lady Demons are still looking for their first victory (0-13, 0-6).

“Hard fought game on both sides,” Stewart said. “Both programs needed this win and we were able to play disciplined enough to get the W.”

Senior Sara Backus added eight points for the Lady Falcons.

For the Lady Demons, they received a team-leading 15 points from Cora Anderson.

Despite the loss, Foulke came away pleased, considering Burlington had its highest offensive output of the season.

“Everything we have been working on in practice we improved tonight. We had good scoring balance,” he said. “I am extremely proud of the girls for their fight all night long.”

East Troy 67, Westosha Central 55

On Tuesday against non conference opponent East Troy, the Lady Falcons were unable to carry the moment from their first victory, dropping a 67-55 decision to the Trojans.

East Troy, the top team in the Rock Valley Conference, had a game-high 18 points from MacKenzie Lindow while Grace Lomen pitched in another 17.

“Defensively, we were able to contain their outside game, but they did a great job feeding the ball inside to the cutters,” Stewart said.

Meanwhile, for the Lady Falcons, they were led by junior Grace Anderson and sophomore Jill Adams with 13 points apiece.

“Jill Adams and Grace Anderson both had great games in the post,” Stewart said. “Our post game was also impacted by Michelle Frahm with 10 points.”

The Lady Falcons, however, struggled at the free throw line where they went 9-for-21.

“Free throws ended up making a difference in our loss,” said Stewart.

Other contributors for East Troy were Erin Rice (12 points) and Gracie Moker (10 points). The Trojans improved to 9-3 and are tied for first place in the RVC with McFarland at 7-2.

Backus chipped in nine points for Westosha Central (1-12, 1-5).