WRESTLING: DuChemins, Hebior lead Panthers on the mats

Benson and Jacob DuChemin, along with Drew Hebior, propelled the Panthers to a fourth place finish among 12 schools at Saturday’s Bauer Brawl hosted by West Allis Nathan Hale.

Wilmot Union High School, which accumulated 141 points, finished 66 points behind team winner Hartford.

For the Panthers, Benson DuChemin, at 120 pounds, contributed 24 team points and Jacob DuChemin added 22 at 182 to claim titles at the invitational.

Drew Hebior, ranked among the top 10, according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, finished second at 160 and scored 19 points.

Benson DuChemin, meanwhile, finished 2-0 at the invitational after winning both bouts by pin, including the championship match against Nathan Hale’s Eijah Stevens, who was sent to the mat at 3 minutes, 36 seconds.

At 182, Jacob DuChemin also went 2-0, with his first win coming on a 7-6 decision against Milwaukee King’s Jayden Smith in the semifinal round.

Jacob DuChemin then advanced to the title match, where he pinned Collin Johrendt, of Hartford Union at 4:45.

Hebior, who won his first two matches, lost the championship bout on a 10-8 decision with Whitefish Bay’s Dajun Johnson.

Hebior’s first win was a 12-3 major decision against Franklin’s Tanner Rivard in the quarterfinal and advanced to the semifinal, where he pinned Nathan Hale’s Cody Kibler at 3:51.

Additionally, the Panthers picked up two third-place finishes, courtesy of Cameron Baird (113) and Gabe Handorf (126).

Baird, who contributed 12 team points, pinned Andrew Balmer, of Hartford, at 2:10 to win his third place bout. He finished 2-1 at the Invitational.

Handorf, meanwhile, went 2-1 at the Invitational, winning both of his bouts by pin.

In the consolation semifinal, Handorf sent Preston Heath, of Cudahy, to the mat at 1:53.

The Panthers also received contributions from Joe Devall (4th, 195, 11 points), Ashton Leahy (5th, 106, 7 points), Michael Dennis (5th, 138, 13 points), Andrew Tucknott (5th, 285, 11 points) and Logan Pye (6th, 152, seven points).

Hebior garners state ranking

On Jan. 10, Wisconsin Wrestling Online released its state rankings, with Hebior rated fifth among wrestlers in the 160 pound weight class.

Hebior, according to trackwrestling.com, possesses a 19-2 record.

Hebior, however, is not the only Panther garnering recognition.

Pye, at 16-9, received honorable mention at 152.

Team scores – Bauer Brawl

1. Hartford Union 207, 2. Nathan Hale 195, 3. Franklin 156.5, 4. Wilmot 141, 5. Brookfield East 137.5, 6. Milwaukee King 66, 7. Sussex Hamilton 65, 8. Cudahy 54, 9. Racine Case 52, 10. Whitefish Bay 36.5, 11. Waukesha North 30.5, 12. Milwaukee Hamilton 15.