TOP SPORTS STORIES OF 2018 – No. 3: Central boys volleyball stuns top-seeded Muskego

After defeating Greendale to open WIAA tournament play last fall, the Westosha Central High School boys volleyball team had a daunting task on Oct. 30, when the Falcons visited top-seeded Muskego in the sectional semifinal match.

If playing on the road against No. 1 Muskego was challenging enough, the fourth-seeded Falcons pushed themselves to the wall after dropping the first two sets.

Westosha Central, however, bounced back by capturing the next three sets and advanced to its first sectional final since 2015.

According to first year coach Drew Cox, the Falcons passion helped them prevail in the thrilling five set victory, which came on decisions of 11-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13.

“It was a collective team effort,” he wrote in an email to area media following the match.

“They all played with passion and heart; they fought for everything!”

The stunning upset against state-ranked Muskego put them within one game of a state appearance.

The senior duo of Joey Michelau and Alex Salerno, in his first game back from injury, led the Falcons offensive attack.

While Salerno chipped in 14 kills, Michelau produced a game-high 19 kills, adding four blocks, four digs and three aces.

Adding reinforcements along the front row were freshman Jack Rose, who pitched in six blocks and five blocks, and Bradley Bell (five blocks).

Luke Nosek added three kills along with a block.

Horton registered 42 assists, seven digs and a block.

Defensively, Meyers recorded 14 digs and Tompkins contributed another seven and accumulated four service aces.

“I am so proud of these boys and the strides they have made from the beginning to now during our season,” Cox states.

The Falcons, who were one game away from their first state berth since 2013, saw their hopes dashed in the sectional final against No. 2 Franklin.

Cox, however, said the team’s playoff run left him pleased, considering the Falcons were in search of a new identity at the start of the season.

Entering the season, the Falcons looked to fill the void left by graduating seniors Connor Muff and Jack Polick, but four freshmen offset the losses admirably.

“I am proud of all of these kids, each and every day, they came into practice and games focused,” Cox said. “They picked it up when we needed to, especially at the end of the season.”

“We were one win away from state.”