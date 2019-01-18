BASKETBALL BRIEFS: Falcon boys stay unbeaten in SLC play

The Westosha Central High School boys basketball team remained undefeated in the Southern Lakes Conference after two victories last week.

The Falcons, who defeated host Burlington 48-39 on Jan. 8, added their second win against Waterford three nights later.

With both wins, the Falcons improved to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the SLC, 1/2 game ahead of Elkhorn.

Westosha Central 66, Waterford 36

The Falcons built a commanding 36-8 lead entering halftime on Jan. 11, when they hosted Waterford.

Westosha Central, which came away with 66-36 decision, garnered a game-high 20 points from Jaeden Zackery. He also had three steals, three assists and three rebounds.

Zack Burzawa and Jake Rose each had eight points for the Falcons.

Westosha Central 48, Burlington 39

Westosha Central defeated host Burlington 48-39 behind a game-high 19 points from Jaeden Zackery.

Zackery, who also pitched in four assists, added two steals.

The Falcons, who led 29-24 at halftime, kept pace with the Demons in the second half, where they outscored Burlington 19-15.

In the paint, where the Falcons collected 19 total rebounds, Adam Simmons and Dylan Anderson each had six boards.

Anderson contributed a team-leading five assists.

Simmons, meanwhile, contributed two assists and scored 12 points.

Joey Berezowitz scored 15 points for Burlington (7-5, 4-2 SLC).

Elkhorn 69, Wilmot 52

After the Wilmot Union High School boys basketball fell behind 36-21 entering halftime, the Panthers tightened up their play in the second half, but was not enough as host Elkhorn defeated the Panthers 69-52 on Jan. 11.

The Jan. 11 contest, which was a battle for second place in the Southern Lakes Conference, saw a game-high 22 points from Elkhorn’s Vince Umnus and another 13 from Luke Umnus.

Kevin Sandman led the Panthers with a 11 points while Kevin Brenner pitched in 10 points and added three rebounds.

The Panthers, who dropped to 9-2 overall, fell into a third place tie with Burlington at 4-2 following the loss.

Elkhorn (11-2) remains 1/2 game behind conference leader Westosha Central at 5-1.

Wilmot 71, Badger 43

Courtesy of a game-high 17 points from Kevin Sandman, along with a balanced offensive attack, the Wilmot Union High School boys basketball team defeated visiting Lake Geneva 71-43 on Jan. 8.

The Panthers, who led 34-21 at halftime, continued their intensity in the final frame by outscoring the Badgers 37-22.

Along with Kevin Sandman, who also snagged six rebounds, the Panthers had contributions from Zack Watson (six rebounds, 12 points, five assists) and Noah Coleman (13 points, eight rebounds).

Additionally, Mason Moravectz contributed in the paint, where he collected six rebounds.

London Glass, who had three assists, chipped in eight points.

Christian Johnston led the Badgers in scoring with 14 points.

With the Panthers’ win, they improved to 8-2 overall, and 4-2 in Southern Lakes Conference play.

Lake Geneva Badger dropped to 2-6 and 1-3 in the SLC.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterford 59, Westosha Central 30

Against unbeaten Waterford Union High School, the Lady Falcons could not overcome a challenging first half, where they fell into a 29-13 deficit entering halftime.

The Wolverines, who received a game-high 21 points from Katie Rohner, maintained the intensity in the second half by outscoring the Falcons 30-17 to win 59-30.

Westosha Central (1-13, 1-6 Southern Lakes Conference) received contributions from Ellie Witt (10 points), Megan Witt (6 points) and Sara Backus (6 points).

For Waterford (10-3, 7-0), along with Rohner, Meghan Schmidt, Annie Benavides and Kathleen Fitzgerald each scored 8 points.

East Troy 67, Westosha Central 55

On Jan. 8 against non conference opponent East Troy, the Lady Falcons were unable to carry the moment from their first victory against Burlington, but dropped a 67-55 decision to the Trojans.

East Troy, the top team in the Rock Valley Conference, had a game-high 18 points from MacKenzie Lindow while Grace Lomen pitched in another 17.

“Defensively, we were able to contain their outside game, but they did a great job feeding the ball inside to the cutters,” Stewart said.

The Lady Falcons had a team-leading 13 points from both junior Grace Anderson and sophomore Jill Adams.

“Jill Adams and Grace Anderson both had great games in the post,” Stewart said. “Our post game was also impacted by Michelle Frahm with 10 points.”

The Lady Falcons, however, struggled at the free throw line where they went 9-for-21.

“Free throws ended up making a difference in our loss,” said Stewart.

Other contributors for East Troy were Erin Rice (12 points) and Gracie Moker (10 points). The Trojans improved to 9-3 and are tied for first place in the RVC with McFarland at 7-2.

Backus chipped in nine points for Westosha Central (1-12, 1-5).