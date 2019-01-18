TOP NEWS STORIES OF 2018 – No. 1: Homicide shakes quiet community

Joseph Riley’s death sparked an outpouring of community support, including contributions to a GoFundMe page to offset funeral expenses. Friends described Riley as a caring and loving person who embraced nature. Before his death, he took up photography to showcase the outdoors.

During the Nov. 15 home invasion, the four accused also injured a 27-year-old woman, who suffered nine gunshot wounds.

The home invasion and shooting turned into a series of events, starting with the wounding of two suspects, who were left at a Paddock Lake McDonald’s moments after the shooting.

While authorities arrested the two at the Paddock Lake establishment, two others remained at large, but were arrested the following day.

Anthony L. Harris, 23, Demarco Hudson, 18, Augustine J. Sanchez, 20, and Markeith Wilson, 18 – all held on $1 million cash bonds – were bound over for trial at Nov. 30 preliminary hearing.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating, who listened to arguments at the hearing, believes prosecutors proved probable cause a felony was committed.

The accused each face charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide, along with four other felony counts, according to their criminal complaints.

Harris, according to the complaint, told investigators Sanchez and Wilson were the masterminds of the home invasion and learned about Riley through a girl they knew on Facebook.

“Defendant Harris said that they heard that the victim would have marijuana and cash and would be ‘soft,’” the complaint states.

The four men will next appear at a Jan. 16 arraignment before Kenosha County Circuit Court judge Jason Rossell.