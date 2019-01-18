Paddock Lake, Bristol to see contested elections

Town of Randall, Paris will also have challenges

After the deadline passed to file nomination papers for the April 2 Spring Election last week, there will be four Western Kenosha County municipalities with contests, including the villages of Paddock Lake and Bristol.

The towns of Randall and Paris, meanwhile, will also have contested elections.

Municipalities without contests are the villages of Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes along with the towns of Wheatland and Brighton.

Prospective candidates in each municipality had until 5 p.m. Jan. 5 to submit their declaration of candidacy papers, nomination signatures and campaign finance registration statements to their respective clerks offices.

Deadline for incumbents not seeking re-election was Dec. 21.

Here is a look at who will be on the ballot for each municipality:

Village of Paddock Lake

• Village president: Terry Burns (incumbent); Linda Kritikos

• Village Board trustee (three seats available): Kathy Christenson (incumbent), Gary Kaddatz (incumbent), Scott Garland, Paul Kaiser. Incumbent Chris Kram declared noncandidacy.

Races for both president and trustee are contested.

All seats carry two-year terms.

Village of Bristol

• Village president: Mike Farrell (incumbent); Colleen Fisch

• Village Board trustee (two seats available): John McCabe (incumbent), Colleen Fisch (incumbent), Kristin Kordecki, Brian K. Tym.

Races for both president and trustee are contested.

All seats carry two-year terms.

Town of Randall

• Chairman: Robert Stoll (incumbent)

• Town Supervisor No. 1: Lauren Fox (incumbent), Julie Horbach.

• Town Supervisor No. 3: Randy Kaskin (incumbent).

Town Supervisor No. 1 is a contested race.

All three seats are for two-year terms.

Town of Paris

• Chairman: John Holloway, Beverly McCumber. Incumbent Virgil Gentz declared noncandidacy.

• Town Supervisor No. 1: Ron Buttke, Amanda Kurt. Incumbent Ron Kammerzelt declared noncandidacy.

• Town Supervisor No. 2: Ken Monson (incumbent).

All three seats are for two-year terms.

Town of Brighton

• Chairperson: Susan Crane. Incumbent John Kiel declared noncandidacy. Crane is a current incumbent supervisor.

• Town Supervisor No. 1: Mark Schmidt

• Town Supervisor No. 2: David DeVito

• Clerk/Treasurer: Linda Perona (Incumbent)

Incumbent supervisor Andy Wright declared nondidacy.

All seats carry two-year terms.

Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes and Wheatland unchanged

While five municipalities will either have contests, or new elected officials, the three others have all incumbents running unopposed.

In Salem Lakes, filing for another two-year term is President Diann Tesar along with trustees Dan Campion, Ted Kmiec and Mike Culat.

For Twin Lakes, meanwhile, President Howard Skinner and trustees Sharon Bower, Kevin Fitzgerald and Aaron Karow do not face opposition as they seek another two-year term.

Twin Lakes Municipal Judge Bruce Goodnough is also running unopposed.

In the Town of Wheatland, Chairman William Glembocki, supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, along with Clerk Sheila Siegler and Deborah Vos are all seeking another two-year term.

Wheatland Town Constable Robert Santelli Jr. is also running unopposed for another term.

Incumbent Municipal Judge Fred Hewitt, also uncontested, is seeking a four-year term.