GYMNASTICS: Falcons’ Zeller helps Kenosha Combined in win

Westosha Central’s Megan Zeller helped Kenosha Combined Gymnastics win a varsity dual with Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine on Jan. 17 after she captured both the uneven bars and vault.

Zeller, a senior, tied with teammate Maggie Losch on the uneven bars by recording a score of 9.0.

On the vault, she scored a 9.15, ahead of second place Lizzy Meszarosch from MKM, who had an 8.775.

Zeller also finished second in the all-around with a collective score of 35.825, less than a 1 point from teammate Maggie Losch, who had a 36.5.

She tied for third on the balance beam and finished fourth for floor exercise.

Kenosha Combined 138.525, MKM 127.35.

All-Around: 1. Maggie Losch, KCG, 36.5; 2. Megan Zeller, KCG, 35.825; 3. Grace Corcoran, KCG, 34.850.

Uneven Bars: 1. Zeller, KCG, 9.0; 1. Losch, KCG, 9.0; 3. Corcoran, KCG, 8.4; 4. Rylee Grove, KCG, 8.2; 5. Hannah Rose, KCG, 8.1.

Balance Beam: 1. Corcoran, KCG, 9.35; 2. Losch, KCG, 9.3; 3t. Zeller, 8.9; 6. Raegan Korpela, KCG, 7.750.

Floor Exercise: 1. Losch, KCG, 9.5; 2. Corcoran, KCG, 9.1; 4. Zeller, KCG, 8.775; 9. Korpela, KCG, 7.20.

Vault: 1. Zeller, KCG, 9.15; 4. Losch, KCG, 8.7; 6. Rose, KCG, 8,.2; 7. Corcoran, KCG, 8.0.