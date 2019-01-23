WRESTLING: Wilmot edges Union Grove in wrestling dual

The Wilmot Union High School wrestling team defeated host Union Grove 42-31 behind six pins and improved to 3-3 in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets on Jan. 17.

The Panthers received pins from Benson DuChemin (120), Gene Johnson (132), Drew Hebior (160), Larz Gough (182), Max Iverson (220) and Andrew Tucknott (285).

Hebior, rated fifth in the Jan. 17 Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, won his match by sending Union Grove’s Drayton Doberstein to the mat in 3 minutes.

Logan Pye, an honorable mention on Wisconsin Wrestling Online, defeated Dylan Scacco with a 7-5 decision.

Results

Wilmot 42, Union Grove 31

106 – Cooper Willis, UG, pin Ashton Leahy, 0:30; 113 – Cael Kahle, UG, pin Cameron Baird, 3:05; 120 – Benson DuChemin, WIL pin Tyler Cook, 1:27; 126 – Thomas Cook, UG def Gabe Handorf, MD 11-2; 132 – Gene Johnson, WIL pin Caleb Cozad, 0:56; 138 – Michael Dennis, WIL def Steven Vanek, 16-15; 145 – Gianni Scacco, UG def Mason Diedrich, 3-2; 152 – Logan Pye, WIL def Dylan Scacco, 7-5; 160 – Drew Hebior, WIL pin Drayton Doberstein, 3:00; 170 – Gavin Hood, UG pin Ian Cruz, 3:30; 182 – Larz Gough, WIL pin Trae Ford, 1:45; 195 – Keith Storm-Voltz, UG pin Joe Devall, 1:54; 220 – Max Iverson, WIL pin Zach Lowe, 1:05; 285 – Andrew Tucknott, WIL pin Connor Esch, 0:55.

Waterford 76, Westosha Central 0

Jan. 17 – Waterford Union High School

106 – Lucas Johnson, WAT, won on forfeit; 113 – Hunter Rudzinski, WAT, won on forfeit; 120 – Hayden Halter, WAT, won on forfeit; 126 – Joshua Cherba, WAT, def Lucas Wittkamp, TF 18-3 4:25; 132 – Will French, WAT pin Aaron Pecore, 3:00; 138 – Lucas Winski, WAT def Jefferson Kearby, 10-5; 145 – Jacob Cherba, WAT pin Colton Soto, 3:30; 152 – Alex Guardiola, WAT def Jacob Seward, TF 19-3 3:50; 160 – Dalton Danowski, WAT def Brenden Wittkamp, 10-7; 170 – Evan Danowski, WAT pin Sean Gulliksen, 1:55; 182 – Zach Kaminski, WAT, won on forfeit; 195 – Tony Mastrocola, WAT, won on forfeit; 220 – Boyd Biggs, WAT, won on forfeit; 285 – Gavin Morawetz, WAT pin Corbin Spencer, 1:09