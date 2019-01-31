College news: Fall 2018 Semester

DEAN’S LIST

UW-River Falls

The following area students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

Salem: Fleur Gawlik, Animal Science; Nicole Ginnow, Animal Science

To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.

UW-La Crosse

The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year, ending December 2018.

Salem: Madeline Brown, Biology with Biomedical Science Concentration; Devin Coleman, Management; Hollilina Coppelman, Exercise and Sport Science; Lindsey Kimpler, Exercise and Sport Science; Victoria Salerno, Biology with Environmental Science Concentration.

Twin Lakes: Katharine Daniels, Women’s Studies; Lauren Daniels, Biology; Katelynn Kramer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education; Jenna Meyer, Undeclared; Alyssa White, Social Studies Education.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

CHANCELLOR’S AWARD

UW-Stout

The following students from the area have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the fall 2018 semester:

Salem: Madeline Spain, BFA interior design

Twin Lakes: Ella Parisi, BS technology education

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

SEMESTER HONORS

Edgewood College

The following area student earned 2018 fall semester honors at Edgewood College in Madison:

Twin Lakes: Katherine Grabarec

Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.