Twin Lakes Board approves fire equipment upgrades

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Equipment upgrades are on the horizon for Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue after the Village Board authorized the purchase of three items, including a used ambulance, at its Jan. 21 regular meeting.

Additionally, the village board has decided to move forward on a fourth, a new fire engine, but cannot formally approve the purchase until the village secures financing and authorizes a loan for the item.

The other two items, meanwhile, are heart monitors that will replace two outdated models currently held in both of their ambulances.

The two heart monitors are collectively valued at about $53,000 and was discussed at a meeting last December.

As for the ambulance, a 2009 model, the Village Board authorized a zero percent loan to Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire and Rescue for $30,000 with a three-year repayment term.

According to Fire Chief Stan Clause Jr., the used ambulance will be the third in its fleet, and help cover a wider area due to taking over portions left by the now-disbanded Silver Lake Rescue Squad.

Clause, whose department is leasing one of Silver Lake Rescue Squad’s ambulances, said his department decided not to purchase it because of the former agency’s uncertain future.

Village Administrator Jennifer Frederick said the village has sufficient funds to buy the used ambulance and will not need to take out a loan.

Engine eyed

The fire department, which has a 1993 engine, looks to replace it with a Pierce model from Reliant Fire Apparatus, Inc. in 2020.

Clause told the board his department needs to replace the engine because it has outlasted the recommended use of 20 years.

The new fire engine, valued at $597,000 without two discounts, will be financed with loan approved by the Village Board.

Financing the new fire engine is possible because a loan for a previously purchased vehicle for the department is set to expire in 2019.

In 2010, the board approved a ladder truck purchase, which had a 9-year loan repayment schedule.

Frederick said the 2010 loan was for $720,000.

Appointments, new hires

In other business, the Village Board appointed Clause as Public Works Foreman and hired Greg Richter as the Head Sewer Operator of the Twin Lakes Wastewater Treatment Plant.

They are replacing two people who have retired.