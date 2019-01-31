In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Westosha Central High School welcomed eight new members, including two coaches, into its Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Jan. 26 at the Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.

The ceremony, which is the second since 2017, was a collaborative effort between school administrators and the Westosha Central Booster Club.

The second Hall of Fame class consists of John Zeihen (Class of 1962), Bob Tierney (2004), Keith Drissel (1970), Dorm Grams (staff member, coach), Megan Greeno (Elfering, 2005), Mary Meyers (Haske, 1983), Megan LeQuesne (Kerkman, 1997) and Ruth Leeftink (staff member, coach).

Find out what each of them did at Westosha Central in this week’s Report.

Meanwhile, in other area news, the Village of Salem Lakes decided to reverse a decision made last year and kept two municipal judges.

Here is a look at other stories in this week’s Report:

AREA FILMMAKERS: Two film producers with local ties hit the City of Burlington last week for a day a shooting scenes for an upcoming movie.

SCHOLASTIC AWARD: Some Wheatland Center School students garnered high achievements at a recent scholastic contest.

RIVALRY TIMES THREE: Wilmot Union and Westosha Central clashed in three different sports, including boys basketball, which saw Falcons’ Jaeden Zackery achieve a career milestone.