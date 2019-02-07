Central inducts eight to Athletic Hall of Fame

First two coaches recognized

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Westosha Central High School welcomed eight new members, including two coaches, into its Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Jan. 26 the Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.

The ceremony, which is the second since 2017, was a collaborative effort between school administrators and the Westosha Central Booster Club.

“The idea of a Westosha Central Athletic Hall of Fame started about four years ago when Margie Blair envisioned it as being a great addition to the school,” Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh said at the ceremony.

The first induction in 2017, according to Lindh, was a huge success and organizers felt encouraged to continue the tradition.

The second Hall of Fame class consists of John Zeihen (Class of 1962), Bob Tierney (2004), Keith Drissel (1970), Dorm Grams (staff member, coach), Megan Greeno (Elfering, 2005), Mary Meyers (Haske, 1983), Megan LeQuesne (Kerkman, 1997) and Ruth Leeftink (staff member, coach).

While six of the newest inductees were able to attend, unfortunately, two others could not.

Grams, according to Lindh, had a family emergency and Leeftink’s last lone relative resided in another state.

The two former staff members, however, became the first coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The first coaches, according to Lindh, received the honor after the Hall of Fame Board conducted exhaustive research.

“The first class two years ago included eight amazing athletes. However, our committee wanted to start the process of recognizing those individuals who gave so many countless and thankless hours as high school coaches,” Lindh said.

The Athletic Hall of Fame Board, consisting of Lindh and Blair, includes five other members.

Members include retired Booster Club President Denise Zirbel, retired coach and community member David Milz, along with Westosha Central community members/coaches Keith Olsen, Bill Watson and Mark Olsen.

Blair, a 1984 Westosha Central graduate, said the inaugural ceremony in 2017 brought favorable feedback and encouraged the Athletic Hall of Fame Board to continue the tradition.

“It was great feedback, all of them, a few of them are here tonight and all of them were very thankful and encouraged us to keep it up,” said Blair.

“I think it will be something that will stay with Central for a long time.”

As for the newest Hall of Fame Class, each of them found athletic and professional success following graduation from Westosha Central.

Criteria

The Athletic Hall of Fame, meanwhile, also plans to recognize teams in the future.

To receive nomination, an athlete must have graduated from the school at least 10 years ago.

For a coach, nomination considerations are given to someone that has been retired for a minimum of five years.

Like an individual athlete, teams are considered when 10 years have passed since they played.

In 2017, the Hall of Fame inducted the following founding members: Ben Zeihen (Class of 1956), Danny Yates (1962), Darla Wack (1981), Amy Gillmore (1990), Vince Zullo (1990), Patti Raduenz (1992), Anthony Escarcega (1992) and Keli Jo Storz (Lenz, 1997).

Here is a closer look at the newest inductees’ accomplishments:

John Zeihen – Class of 1962: Zeihen was a standout basketball and baseball player for the Falcons in the early 1960s. He collected five total varsity letters, including two in basketball, where he was part of Falcons team that went undefeated in regular season and conference play in 1962.

Zeihen attended St. Norbert College in De Pere and played for the school’s basketball team for three years. After he graduated with an accounting degree, Zeihen enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years until his honorable discharge with a ranking a lieutenant in 1970.

Bob Tierney – Class of 2004: Tierney, who garnered three varsity boys golf letters, had a banner senior season. In 2004, he was named conference Player of the Year, garnered first team honors and notched a school record for season average en route to unanimous All-County selection.

Tierney later attended UW-Parkside, where he was a member of the Rangers’ conference championship in 2005. He is seventh in UW-Parkside history with an average of 74.80 and owns the school’s 36-hole scoring record set at Cherry Blossom in Kentucky.

Tierney, who won the Kenosha County Open three times, served as a golf professional at Brighton Dale Links (2013) and Rivermoor Country Club (2014).

Since 2014, Tierney has worked as a sales representative for Nike Golf, starting in Wisconsin before moving to South Carolina and then to Ohio.

Keith Drissel – Class of 1970: Drissel, a 3-time letter winner in wrestling, finished with a 63-12-1 career record. He was a two-time conference champion, WIAA regional champion, and qualified for the state meet three times, both as an individual and with the team.

Drissel, who maintained his passion for wrestling, served as an assistant coach at both Westosha Central and Union Grove High School.

Drissel, married to Judy, had sons Jeremy and Sid qualify for the state meet. Their daughter, Deanna, was also involved in athletics, playing softball for the Falcons.

Dorm Grams – staff member and coach: Grams, who started his career when Westosha Central was known as Salem Central in 1957, served as school’s athletic director until his retirement in 1986. While he presided over the athletic program, he coached football (1957-67), boys golf (1957-1986) and boys basketball (1957-1972).

In boys basketball, he won 368 career games, guided the school to its first conference championship in 1960 and added five more. Grams also steered the boys golf program to eight conference titles.

Megan Greeno (Elfering) – Class of 2005: Greeno was a standout three sport athlete for the Falcons. She earned 10 total varsity letters between volleyball, basketball and softball.

In volleyball, Greeno was part of two WIAA state championship teams, and one runner-up squad. Her volleyball teams won four conference titles. She received All-Conference recognition twice in girls volleyball.

Greeno later attended Division 1 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where she played libero for the Phoenix from 2006-08.

Greeno graduated with an Elementary Education degree and returned to the area to become a teacher with the Paris School District.

Mary Meyers (Haske) – Class of 1983: Meyers was a standout runner for the Falcons in both cross country and track, picking up seven total varsity letters. In track and field, she still owns the school record in the 3,200-meter run. Meyers also collected four conference titles and was state qualifier for cross country.

Meyers later attended Murray State University on a cross country scholarship, but decided to return home a year later. She then became an assistant track and cross country until 1991.

Meyers, whose married to Gary, has three children, Lindsey, Robert and Austin. Her three children also competed in athletics at Westosha Central.

Megan LeQuesne (Kerkman) – Class of 1997: LeQuesne, a three-sport athlete, garnered a collective six varsity letters between volleyball, basketball and softball. LeQuesne, who received All-Conference recognition in all three sports, continued her softball career at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

At UW-Whitewater, where she received induction into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, LeQuesne was named first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (1998-2001), conference Player of the Year (2001), All-Region (1998-2001), and team MVP/Captain (2000-01).

LeQuesne, who graduated from UW-Whitewater in 2002 with a Business Finance Degree, operates B & M Fencing with her husband, Brian. She also coaches baseball and volleyball while serving as a board member for Lakeland Little League.

Ruth Leeftink – staff member and coach: Leeftink, who began her career at then-Salem Central in 1955, taught history and economics until she retired in 1990. While she was an instructor, Leeftink also made a mark in athletics, becoming a champion for girls athletics, pushing the school to create the first volleyball and basketball teams.

Coaching both programs, which were on a volunteer basis, Leeftink won two conference championships in girls volleyball and three for girls basketball.

Darla Wack, a Westosha Central Athletic Hall of Fame inductee in 2017, said Leeftink was a strong advocate.

“Ms. Leeftink was a powerful force. Her drive to bring girls’ athletics to meet Title IX standards allowed CHS to become a powerhouse in the state of Wisconsin.”