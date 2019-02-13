College news: Fall 2018 Semester – Olivet Nazarene, Eau Claire, Madison, Green Bay, Stout

Dean’s List

Olivet Nazarene

The following area student was named to the 2018 fall semester Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois:

Salem: Rebecca Bell

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

UW-Eau Claire

The following area student was named to the 2018 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:

Twin Lakes: Shawna Helmuth, Nursing and Health Sciences

Students who qualify for the Dean’s List have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.70 in the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Human Sciences, or the College of Nursing, or a minimum semester GPA of 3.60 in the College of Business.

UW-Madison

The following area students were named to the 2018 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Salem: Alexis Carlson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Stephanie Dopuch, School of Business, Dean’s List; Abigail Kimpler, School of Business, Dean’s List; Jeffrey Mack, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Trevor Millhouse, School of Business, Dean’s List; Jordan Schoff, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Brenna Simmons, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Megan Sippy, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Twin Lakes: Mick Borchert, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Marnie Destree, College of Agricultural and Life Science, Dean’s List; Teagan Duffy, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Rebecca Fluger, School of Education, Dean’s List; Ashley Lesko, School of Education, Dean’s List; Alexander Neal, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Lauren Pryor, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Kelsey Smith, School of Education, Dean’s List; Samuel Wank, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Honor’s List

UW-Green Bay

The following area students earned recognition on the 2018 fall semester Honor’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay:

Salem: Siera Sieberth, Honors

Twin Lakes: Delaney Trezise, Highest Honors

Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.

Graduates

UW-Stout

The following area student graduated in December 2018 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie:

Salem: Laura Smith, Bachelors of Science, Management.