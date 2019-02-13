In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Lindsey Dickey always wanted to help people.

When the Twin Lakes native and Wilmot High School graduate left the United States for South Africa in 2016, she knew she wanted to get into the medical field but didn’t know exactly where that path would lead.

Little did she know in less than two years she would change her life – and the lives of children – forever.

Along with some help, Dickey started the GloHouse, a nonprofit organization where South African kids can learn, grow and enjoy a positive, loving environment.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

WEATHER WOES: The persistent winter weather continues to cause problems throughout Kenosha County, where schools are grappling with multiple closures within the last two weeks.

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE: A Salem Lakes man faces charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide after he allegedly forced his wife into a vehicular accident in Racine County.

STANDOFF: Kenosha County authorities arrested a suspect without incident after several hours.

DOZEN REPRESENTATIVES: Both Western Kenosha County high schools will send a collective 12 athletes to the WIAA Division 1 sectional next weekend.

BASKETBALL BATTLE: Westosha Central had the upper hand in a boys basketball battle with Waukesha West.