Central to name Gendron as new district administrator

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Central High School District of Westosha did not have to look very far to find its next district administrator, according to a district announcement on Friday, which indicated the Board of Education could approve John Gendron to fill the leadership post at Tuesday’s meeting.

Gendron, the current district administrator at Randall Consolidated School, was selected among a field of six candidates.

In the announcement, the School Board cited Gendron’s strong communication, relationship building, and fiscal skills, along with nine years experiences as a district administrator in local schools, among several reasons for the selection.

“The Board looks forward to welcoming John Gendron to the Westosha Central District and to the families that we serve,” Board President Steve Richter said in the announcement.

“Mr. Gendron stood out among the candidates for his student-focused, decision-making practices that encompass strategic planning. We want to thank our staff and community who played an active role during the interview process. We believe that Mr. Gendron will be a leader who will build upon Central’s educational excellence.”

Westosha Central staff and community members played a role in the selection process, participating in online surveys, interviews with prospective candidates.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards served as a search consultant for the Central Board of Education.

If approved at Tuesday’s Board meeting, Gendron will begin his duties July 1, replacing interim district administrator Milt Thompson.

Thompson has served as interim district administrator since Scott Pierce retired following the fall semester.

As for Gendron, he previously served as district administrator at Riverview School in Silver Lake, principal at Elkhorn Area Middle School and taught mathematics at Grayslake Middle School in Illinois.