Village police captain accused of illegally taking prescription drugs from department

The Twin Lakes Police Department has placed Capt. Dennis Linn on administrative leave amid both an internal and criminal investigation on allegations he illegally removed prescription medication from the department.

While the Twin Lakes Police Department will conduct the internal investigation, according to a Feb. 18 news release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation will be the lead agency in the criminal investigation.

“Due to the ongoing investigation these are the only details that can be released at this time,” the release states. “Further information will be provided at the conclusion of the criminal investigation.”

The release declined to elaborate further on the matter and referred questions to the state DOJ.

Meanwhile, as for the internal investigation, the village police will determine whether Linn violated any department policies or procedures.

Linn has been a full-time member of the police department since 2002, and about 11 years later, he was elevated to captain.