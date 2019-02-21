Authorities, owner seek clues to Wheatland dog shooting

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, along with owner Mike Fenske, are seeking information leading to the arrest of people responsible for shooting his family’s dog around Feb. 20.

“The dog appeared to be shot and subsequently succumbed to its injuries,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened on the owner’s property in the 8100 block of Highway O.

Meanwhile, a family member said a Sheriff’s deputy arrived to the property on Wednesday, and learned through neighbors the vehicle could be a gray/silver Chevrolet truck with three men inside.

The family member also indicated the shooting may have happened during the overnight hours of Feb. 19.

While the owner is offering a $500 reward, authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

