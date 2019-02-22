WIAA GYMNASTICS: Westosha’s Zeller earns second straight state appearance

For the second consecutive year, Westosha Central senior Megan Zeller, of Kenosha Combined, qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet after she finished tied for third in the vault at Thursday’s Burlington sectional.

The top five finishers in each individual event along with the first and second place teams advance to state from sectionals.

Zeller, who scored a 9.325 in the vault, said she looks forward to making another state appearance, especially since she will accompany teammates Grace Corcoran and Maggie Losch.

While she looks forward to the trip to Wisconsin Rapids, where the state meet is held, Zeller hopes to place this year.

Zeller, meanwhile, collected 35.925 all-around points to finish eighth and was the top performer for Kenosha.

Zeller’s all-around score and placement are improvements from her junior season.

In 2018, Zeller finished 10th at sectionals with 34.7 points. As for the vault, Zeller notched a 9.4 and placed third and advanced to the state meet, where she scored a 9.217 to finish ninth.

The Report will have comments from Zeller and Kenosha coach Melissa Olson in next week’s print edition.

WIAA Division 1

Gymnastics

Burlington Sectional

Team scores: 1. Franklin 150.025, 2. Burlington 146.85, 3. Kenosha 141.4, 4. Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 134.475, 5. Milton/Edgerton 133.575, 6. Janesville Craig 130.7, 7. West Allis Hale 110.65, 8. Janesville Parker 107.475.

Top 5 plus Kenosha finishers

All-Around: 1. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 37.625; 2. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 37.55; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 37.425; 4. Maddy Bronson, Burlington, 37.426; 5. Haily Doherty, Franklin, 36.725; 8. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 35.925; 9. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 35.4.

Beam: 1. Annie Murphy, Burlington, 9.4; 2. Maddy Bronson, Burlington, 9.35; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.3; 3. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 9.3; 5. Mackenzie Pendleton, 9.275; 6. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 9.25; 8. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 9.125; 17. Rylee Grove, Kenosha, 8.725; 20. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 8.6; 21. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 8.55.

Floor Exercise: 1. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.5; 2. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 9.375; 3. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 9.325; 4. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 9.3; 4. Malia Bronson, Burlington, 9.3; 4. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.3; 13. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 8.925; 15. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 8.725; 30. Raegan Korpela, Kenosha, 7.625.

Vault: 1. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.675; 2. Maddy Bronson, Burlington, 9.575; 3. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 9.325; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.325; 5. Haily Doherty, Franklin, 9.3; 5. Krystal Nelson, 9.3; 7. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 9.175; 22. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 8.325; 24. Hannah Rose, Kenosha, 8.2.

Uneven Bars: 1. Izzy Wong, Franklin, 9.75; 2. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 9.65; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.475; 4. Regan Cassidy, Burlington, 9.4; 5. Haily Doherty, Franklin, 9.375; 5. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.375; 10. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 9.050; 13. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 8.525; 14. Hannah Rose, Kenosha, 8.425; 15. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 8.375; 16. Rylee Grove, Kenosha, 8.3.