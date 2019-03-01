BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Falcons wrap up undefeated conference slate

After Westosha Central drubbed visiting Union Grove 72-42 to cap off its Southern Lakes Conference slate undefeated on Feb. 21, the Falcons returned the court the next night, when they hosted non conference opponent Kenosha Tremper.

Against the Trojans, the Falcons jumped to a 40-25 halftime lead, which helped them capture a 68-55 victory to end its regular season with 21-1 overall and on a 15-game win streak.

Senior Jaeden Zackery, who finished with a game-high 28 points, added eight rebounds and eight rebounds for the Falcons.

Joey Michelau, a senior, added 14 points along with five rebounds and six re-bounds while senior Adam Simmons pitched in 13 points and collected seven re-bounds.

As a team, Westosha Central made 28 shots in 52 at-tempts, including 7-for-14 from the arc.

Tremper (7-15), meanwhile, had a team-leading 18 points from Zach Johnson. Zayshan Coleman collected a game-high 10 rebounds.

Westosha Central, ranked fifth in the Feb. 19 WisSports.net Coaches, enters the WIAA Division tournament series as the top seed and will play the winner of No. 9 Milton and No. 8 Wa-terford on March 1.

Wilmot 84, Delavan-Darien 46

Courtesy of a well-balanced offensive attack, Wilmot Union High School routed visiting Delavan-Darien 84-46 on Feb. 21 and capped off regular season play with a three-game winning streak.

The fourth seeded Pan-thers, who finished 17-5 overall and 10-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference, host No. 5 Jefferson in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on March 1.

Jefferson enters the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal boasting a 14-8 record and placed fifth in Rock Valley Conference competition at 11-7.

Meanwhile, in the Feb. 21 contest, the Panthers out-scored the Comets 40-21 in the first half and continued to keep pace in the second half, where they had a 44-25 advantage.

The Panthers, who went 9-for-20 from 3-point range, garnered a game-high 12 points from sophomore Kev-in Sandman.

Sandman converted both of his 3-pointers and pitched in three assists.

While senior Devin Spath collected four rebounds and contributed 11 points, the Panthers had three players notch 10 points each, including sophomore London Glass.

Glass, 2-for-4 from the arc, had four assists and two steals.

The other two were junior Zack Watson (four rebounds, three assists) and senior Kevin Brenner (three rebounds).

Oliver Hetzel led the winless Comets with 11 points.

Earlier results

Westosha Central 72, Union Grove 42

On Feb. 21, the Falcons defeated visiting Union Grove 72-42 to complete finished their Southern Lakes Conference schedule at 14-0, thanks to multiple contributors.

Zackery (five assists, three rebounds) and senior Dylan Anderson (five rebounds, two assists) paced the Falcons with 15 points apiece.

The Falcons other contributors were Simmons (13 points, three assists) and sen-ior Jake Mueller (12 points, four rebounds, two assists).

Union Grove, which finished its regular season 8-14 and 6-8 in the SLC, received a team-leading 10 points from Colin Long.

Wilmot 79, Badger 70

Brenner scored a team-leading 21 points and collect-ed nine rebounds to help Wilmot defeat host Badger 79-70 on Feb. 19.

The Panthers, who led 44-28 at halftime, also received 13 points from Watson while Sandman added 11.

Glass chipped in 11 points and three rebounds.

Grant DuMez scored a game-high 28 points for Badger (4-17, 3-11 SLC).