WIAA GYMNASTICS: Zeller looks to make the most of final state appearance

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since Megan Zeller is a senior, the Westosha Central High School representative on Kenosha Combined just wants to make the most of her second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics appearance, which will be at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

Zeller, who qualified in the vault at the Feb. 21 Burlington sectional, also eyes a spot on the podium during the meet held March 1-2.

“I would like to place at state, that would be great, but most importantly, just do the best I can in the vault,” Zeller said following her third place performance in Burlington, where she scored a 9.325.

Her team finished third (141.4 points). Franklin (150.025) and place Burlington (146.85) placed first and second, respectively.

Meanwhile, for Zeller, she plans to cherish the memories with two of her teammates, Maggie Losch and Grace Corcoran.

The two teammates, both sophomores, each qualified in the floor exercise.

“I think it will be very fun and I can’t wait to go with Maggie and Grace, they are some of the best friends I have and look forward to making memories,” she said.

The trip, she admits, will also bring some emotion because it will be her last.

“I have been competing with some of these girls for over five years in club gymnastics and we are really close as a team,” she said. “It is going to be really sad to be a senior and not to come back next year and I will definitely miss it.”

Kenosha coach Melissa Olson said Zeller’s second straight appearance is well deserved because of her work ethic and determination.

“No one deserves it more than Megan, she comes in and works her butt off every single day, so I am proud of her,” said Olson.

Zeller, meanwhile, collected 35.925 all-around points to finish eighth and was the top performer for Kenosha.

Her all-around score is an improvement from last year’s sectional, where she garnered 34.7 points and placed 10th.

“She was solid on everything and she kept her cool,” said Olson. “She was powerful on the vault.”

Aside from the vault, Olson noted Zeller has shown improvement on the uneven bars, where she scored a 9.050 on Feb. 21.

“Her vault is always amazing, but her bars have improved so much,” said Olson.

Last year, when Zeller was first-time qualifier for individual state, she finished ninth with a score a 9.217.

Here is a look at the results. The top five finishers in each event advanced to the individual state:

WIAA Division 1

Gymnastics

Burlington Sectional

Team scores: 1. Franklin 150.025, 2. Burlington 146.85, 3. Kenosha 141.4, 4. Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 134.475, 5. Milton/Edgerton 133.575, 6. Janesville Craig 130.7, 7. West Allis Hale 110.65, 8. Janesville Parker 107.475.

Top 5 plus Kenosha finishers

All-Around: 1. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 37.625; 2. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 37.55; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 37.425; 4. Maddy Bronson, Burlington, 37.426; 5. Haily Doherty, Franklin, 36.725; 8. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 35.925; 9. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 35.4.

Beam: 1. Annie Murphy, Burlington, 9.4; 2. Maddy Bronson, Burlington, 9.35; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.3; 3. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 9.3; 5. Mackenzie Pendleton, 9.275; 6. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 9.25; 8. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 9.125; 17. Rylee Grove, Kenosha, 8.725; 20. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 8.6; 21. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 8.55.

Floor Exercise: 1. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.5; 2. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 9.375; 3. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 9.325; 4. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 9.3; 4. Malia Bronson, Burlington, 9.3; 4. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.3; 13. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 8.925; 15. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 8.725; 30. Raegan Korpela, Kenosha, 7.625.

Vault: 1. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.675; 2. Maddy Bronson, Burlington, 9.575; 3. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 9.325; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.325; 5. Haily Doherty, Franklin, 9.3; 5. Krystal Nelson, 9.3; 7. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 9.175; 22. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 8.325; 24. Hannah Rose, Kenosha, 8.2.

Uneven Bars: 1. Izzy Wong, Franklin, 9.75; 2. Krystal Nelson, Franklin, 9.65; 3. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.475; 4. Regan Cassidy, Burlington, 9.4; 5. Haily Doherty, Franklin, 9.375; 5. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.375; 10. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 9.050; 13. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 8.525; 14. Hannah Rose, Kenosha, 8.425; 15. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 8.375; 16. Rylee Grove, Kenosha, 8.3.