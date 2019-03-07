WIAA GYMNASTICS: Zeller’s goal fulfilled at state gymnastics

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Before Kenosha Combined senior Megan Zeller approached the vault at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet on March 2, the Westosha Central representative admits she was nervous, but remembered everything she went through to get there.

Zeller, a two-year member of Kenosha Combined, recalled the wrist injury that sidelined her sophomore season, personal and athletic highs and lows, and felt ready to launch.

“I just thought about the last seven years in gymnastics, it just came together, all the practices and working hard, over and over again and going through injuries,” she said.

“I just told myself ‘I could do this,’ and I was ready to go.”

When she cleared the landing, her score of 9.25 was enough to tie Menomonee Falls’ Meghan Todd for sixth, which sent her to the podium in the meet held at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

The podium appearance, according to Zeller, fulfilled a mission she had at the start of the season.

“I was really excited to place because I didn’t place last year,” she said. “This pretty much fulfilled my goal for the season.”

Last year, she finished ninth with a score of 9.217.

Her accomplishment would not have been possible without the unconditional support of her coaches, teammates and family.

One coach, she said, included Kenosha Combined’s Melissa Olson.

“My coach was there and she helped me through that I just kind of went for it,” she said.

“She knows me pretty well, she knows that sometimes I get stuck in my mind, and she really helps me with my confidence in knowing that I can do it.”

Team bonding

Additionally, she was joined by teammates Grace Corcoran, Maggie Losch, Angelina Riley and fellow Westosha Central classmate Katy Farrell at the state meet.

The team chemistry, according to Zeller, also played a role in helping her thrive.

“We are always there for each other and it is a great atmosphere to thrive in,” Zeller said.

Her success, however, started about seven years ago when she asked parents Jeff and Erin if she could

Family foundation

“My parents were a really big factor, they were the ones that let me do gymnastics. I just jumped right in and got some really good coaches,” said Zeller, who started at Scamps Gymnastics in Kenosha.

When she arrived to Scamps, other members already had several years experience, but it did not deter her from finding her niche.

“(My parents) really motivated me to work hard, especially my dad, I remember him saying ‘You will always have to do more than the next person.’ That is one of the reasons I wanted to be good,” said Zeller, adding she laid the foundation through strength and conditioning.

Along with her father, mother Erin set a positive example, always motivating her to continue in spite of obstacles.

“My mom sets a really good example for me, through driving me to all of these practices, competitions,” she said. “Even if I messed up, she always encouraged me to get it next time.”

The unconditional support, she said, gave her the strength to reach the podium.

“It was a great way to end my senior season and I want to thank everyone who helped me get there,” she said.

Zeller said she is grateful for Olson, assistant coach Trish Weyker, along with coaches from Scamps.