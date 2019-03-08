Authorities seek answers in Paris hit-and-run

Kenosha County authorities are still investigating a Thursday evening hit-and-run accident that left a bicyclist with serious injuries, but they believe they may have a suspect vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department said, could be a late 1990s, possibly a 1997, Chevy Silverado pickup.

“The vehicle should have front passenger side headlight damage,” the Sheriff’s Department states.

The accident happened in the 17200 block of Highway 142 in the Town of Paris, where authorities found an injured bicyclist, who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the accident to call 262-605-5100 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.