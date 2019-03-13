In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

The Wilmot Union High School academic decathlon team returned from state competition in Wisconsin Dells with plenty of hardware, including a sixth consecutive championship, which qualifies the squad for national competition.

According to coach Don Serkowski, the team of nine decathletes brought home a collective 32 medals, better than the 21 they garnered in 2018.

“This is the second highest scoring team in program history,” said Serkowski.

The decathletes are the Report’s top story this week.

EXEMPTION REJECTION: The Salem Lakes Village Board rejected the requests of two sex offenders who looked to move into the area during a Monday meeting.

KOHL FELLOWSHIP: Wheatland Center School’s Rachel Hartley became the latest instructor from the school to garner a Kohl Fellowship. Find out who inspired her to enter the profession.

CHS BUDDIES: A Westosha Central junior had a mission to make the school more inclusive and decided to initiate a new group.

TOUGH LOSS: Westosha Central endured a difficult loss in the closing seconds of a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against Elkhorn.