Komets hockey makes program history

Local influence played a role

The Kenosha Komets 18U hockey team captured its first Tier II State Championship in program history after defeating the Green Bay Bobcats in a best-of-three series in Fond du Lac March 8-9.

The Komets started with a 2-1 victory on March 8 and sealed the series with a 5-1 win the following evening.

With the series victory, the Komets, who have five of 18 of their players from Western Kenosha County, will be representing Wisconsin at the USA Hockey Tier II National Tournament in San Jose from April 3-8

Western Kenosha County representatives include Luke Shurtleff, Kevin Keating, Trent Kmiec, Shaw Johnson and Chase Erickson.

Kmiec and Erickson each played for the Kenosha Thunder co-op program before they graduated from Westosha Central High School in May.

Other players are Charles Provo, David Daavettila, Logan Albright, Troy Cummings, Elijah Fairbanks, Dominic Hollister, Kyle Christian, Saul Limon, Anthony Moreno, Ryan Myers, Carter Dienhammer, Easton Williams and Cole Niemi.

According to Trent’s father, Ted, the team needs to raise about $35,000 to offset travel and lodging expenses.

The team, meanwhile, launched a GoFundMe to raise needed funds.

“Our team needs your help with travel expenses, including airfare, ground transportation, and lodging,” the GoFundMe page states. “Your support will help ease the financial burder of this once in a lifetime experience.”

Recently, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold contributed $2,500 to the cause, according to the GoFundMe page.

To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/national-bound-kenosha-komets-18u-hockey