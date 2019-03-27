Furry Fundraiser

Stuffed animals depicting K9 Rex available

The Twin Lakes Police Department announced stuffed animals depicting its K9 Rex are available for purchase at the front counter of the department at 920 Lance Drive.

The availability, according to a Facebook post, comes after the department received multiple requests for the stuffed animal.

The cost is $20 for one dog and $15 for each additional dog and cash and checks are accepted.

Checks should be made out to “Village of Twin Lakes K9 Fund.”

Proceeds raised will go directly to the K9 fund, which will help fund dog food, toys, training aids, and pet safe cleaning supplies for the inside of the K9 squad.

Rex, the K9 partner of officer Joe Patla, arrived to the Twin Lakes Police Department in 2017 after the community raised necessary funds to finance training, acquiring a specially-equipped squad, and other needs.

Rex was trained at Steinig Tal Kennels in Campbellsport.