Kenosha County to host Drug Take-Back Day

Bristol one of two sites involved in April 27 effort

Kenosha County will participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s national Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted, unused prescription and over-the-counter medications to drop-off sites at Entrance D of the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, and the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

Those who are unable to make it to the April 27 event also may utilize one of the six medication drop boxes that the Kenosha County Medication Disposal program offers 365 days a year.

“Whether it’s Drug Take-Back Day on April 27 or the disposal boxes that are always available, Kenosha County has residents covered when it comes to safely and responsibly disposing of unneeded medications,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said in a news release. “We know that homes are safer when unwanted drugs aren’t around.”

The Kenosha County Division of Health notes that removing unused medication from the household can help to prevent prescription drug abuse and accidental poisonings, and it helps to protect local waterways from contamination that may occur if medicine is flushed down the toilet or thrown in the garbage.

Since 2009, the Medication Disposal program has collected more than 10 tons of medication.

Permanent drop-off locations and hours include:

• Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.

• Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Items acceptable for deposit in the drop boxes include prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, ointments and creams, pet medications, sprays, inhalers and liquids. If keeping medication in its original package, cross out personal information or peel off the label. All medication should be enclosed in a sealed bag before it is placed in the drop box.

Unacceptable items include biohazardous materials, needles/sharps/syringes and illegal drugs.

Another option, the Wisconsin Drug Repository, is available for those seeking to dispose of unopened, unexpired medications. These drugs are then donated to people with cancer or chronic disease who do not have insurance or are underinsured.

More information about the program and medications eligible for donation is at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/guide/cancer-drugrepo.htm.

At present, the only Kenosha County drop-off sites associated with the program are Good Value Pharmacy’s Festival Foods location, 3207 80th St., and Larsen-Mayer location, 3825 39th Ave.

For more information about the county’s Medication Disposal Program and the upcoming Drug Take-Back Day events should call 262-605-6700. More details also are available online at http://bit.ly/KCMedDisposal.