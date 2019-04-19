BOYS GOLF PREVIEWS: Central looks to contend in competitive conference

Wilmot returns one letter-winner

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

While Westosha Central High School is coming off its second straight WIAA Division 1 state berth, longtime Falcons coach Mark Olsen looks to focus on the local circuit, notably the highly competitive Southern Lakes Conference.

A year ago, the Falcons finished second to defending champion Lake Geneva Badger. But they eventually captured a sectional title at the Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin to qualify for state.

Olsen, in his 51st year as coach, still has conference contenders in his sights.

“Badger and Union Grove seem to be the strongest teams,” he said. “We hope to push them from time to time in SLC events.”

Olsen returns four key letter winners along with two newcomers.

Juniors Paul Lynch and Gavin Goldstein, both second team All-SLC last season, join senior honorable mention athlete Trent Stueber and senior Bryce Drier on the team.

Stueber carded the Falcons’ best score in the first conference major of the season last week.

Westosha Central will be without second team All-Conference player Jack Polick, but the Falcons look to sophomore newcomers Nolan Bruni and Luke Koeppel to fill the void.

Beyond conference, Olsen looks for his team to have a strong showing at the Kenosha County Championship, where the Falcons finished fifth last year.

“We would also like to contend for the Kenosha County Championship,” he said.

Wilmot in reload mode

Wilmot, guided by Greg Olson, finished just behind Westosha Central in the final conference standings last year and returns senior Devin Spath.

Spath, who was part of last year’s sectional qualifying team, is the lone letter winner after the Panthers lost three seniors to graduation. The graduated seniors were first team All-Conference Zack Strasser along with second team honorees Joshua Peterson and Dayne Schleusner.

Newcomers to the team are juniors Evan Hahn, Ryan Vazquez, Ian Torstenson, Jared Epping and Shane Vacala and senior Jaret Ketterhagen.

Central notches 4th in first major

Meanwhile, at Rivermoor Country Club in Waterford on April 9, Westosha Central opened its season with a fourth-place finish among the seven competing schools.

Stueber, in the No. 2 position, garnered the top finish for the Falcons by placing fourth with a score of 86 on the par-70 course.

For the Panthers, they finished sixth, but No. 2 junior Hahn carded an 86 to finish fifth behind Stueber.

Southern Lakes Conference

Major Meet No. 1 – April 9

Rivermoor Country Club – Par 70

Team scores: 1. Badger 337, 2. Union Grove 349, 3. Elkhorn 356, 4. Westosha Central 374, 5. Waterford 351, 6. Wilmot 384, 7. Burlington 455, 8. Delavan-Darien 720.

Westosha: 1. Paul Lynch 93, 2. Trent Stueber 86, 3. Bryce Drier 95, 4. Will Cavener 100, 5. Luke Koeppel 106.

Wilmot: 1. Devin Spath 90, 2. Evan Hahn 86, 3. Ryan Vazquez 103, 4. Ian Torstenson 107, 5. Jared Epping 105.