TRACK AND FIELD: Panthers boys, girls place third at Z-Invite

Wilmot’s Ketterhagen leads area athletes

The Wilmot Union High School boys and girls track and field teams finished third at the April 19 Z-Invite hosted by Westosha Central.

Waterford, which won the boys title with 174 points, also notched a win on the girls side with 232 points.

The Wilmot boys recorded 121 points and received three top finishes from Cullen Ketterhagen.

Ketterhagen, a state qualifier last year, won the 110-meter hurdles (16.50 seconds) and 300 hurdles (42.56) and notched a personal best in the long jump (19-09.5).

The 3,200 relay team consisting of Shawn Davis, Blake Zager, Kyle Diedrich and Alex Wank won its event at 9:09.29.

Meanwhile, Wank also finished third in the 800 run (2:07.4).

In the long jump, Cullen Koller finished second (19-05.5). Koller also placed second in the triple jump (41-05).

Wilmot received second-place finishes from Ethan Ivan in the shot put (41-05) and Drew Hebior in the pole vault (11-0), where Gabe Handorf finished third with a personal best of 11-0.

On the girls side, where Wilmot accounted for 97.5 points, the Panthers won two events.

The 3,200 relay team of Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak, Katie Strother and Joshlyn Delargy finished first at 11:19.5, while Nyssa Zuehls picked up a pole vault victory (9-06).

Taylor Suterko placed second in the triple jump (30-05.75).

The Panthers garnered third place in four events, including the 200 dash and 1,600 relay, where Teresse Nunez played roles in each of them.

Nunez, in the 200 dash, registered a 28.55 and teamed with Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak and Katlin Kovacek in the 1,600 relay (4:26.02).

Rounding out the third-place finishes were Miranda Kendall in the high jump (4-10) and Jessica Zeitler in the pole vault (7-06).

Westosha girls fourth, boys sixth in Z-Invite

For Westosha Central, the Falcon girls were fourth and the boys sixth.

The girls team finished with 89 points, 8.5 points behind third-place Wilmot, and finished second in four events.

In individual events, Claire Koeppel took second in the 1,600 run (6:00.32) while Grace Henke leaped to second in the long jump (14-08.5), where she had a personal best.

Jenna Sheen, meanwhile, contributed to two second-place relay teams, the 800 (1:56.63) and 1,600 (4:23.37). Her teammates in the 800 relay were Courtnee Bader, Kialis Anderson and Jenna Leslie. Jessa Sheen, Jaden Morris and Bader joined Jenna Sheen on the 1,600 team.

Jessa Sheen and Koeppel, meanwhile, were on the third-place 3,200 relay team that included Arianna Eiler and Kelsi Santos (11:35.47).

Anderson finished third in the long jump with a personal best 14-08.5.

Meanwhile, for the boys, Niko Therman finished first in the discus (136-07) to lead the team.

In the 400 dash, Bryan Topercer placed second with a personal best of 53.77.

Dylan Hartnek, who finished third in the 3,200 run (10:52.69), placed fourth in the 1,600.

The team of Carson Edquist, Dan Koffen, Kyle Pflug and Frank Quinones notched third in the 3,200 relay (9:30.26).

Results

Boys scores: 1. Waterford 174, 2. Beloit Memorial 144, 3. Wilmot Union 121, 4. Kenosha Tremper 105, 5. Westosha Central 72, 6. Union Grove 51, 7. Delavan-Darien 20, 8. Salam 5

400 – 2. Bryan Topercer, WC, 53.77PR; 6. Cody Venard, WC, 55.62PR

800 – 3. Alex Wank, WIL, 2:07.40; 5. Shawn Davis, WIL, 2:09.94; 6. Dan Koffen, WC, 2:16.06PR

1,600 – 4. Dylan Hartnek, WC, 5:00.00PR

3,200 – 3. Dylan Hartnek, WC, 10:52.69; 4. Kyle Pflug, WC, 10:58.59PR; 7. Carson Edquist, WC, 11:28.91

110 Hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 16.50; 4. Josh Moldenhauer, WIL, 17.38

300 Hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 42.56; 7. Zach Burzawa, WC, 47.01

400 Relay – 4. Westosha Central (Andrew Walsh, Carson Meredith, Connor Grinde, Tyme Eppers) 47.59, 6. Wilmot (Christian Obertin, David Amburgey, Cullen Koller, Tyler Wilson) 49.07

800 Relay – 4. Westosha Central (Connor Grinde, Sam Hardesty, Carson Meredith, Zach Burzawa) 1:40.95, 5. Wilmot (Christian Obertin, David Amburgey, Cullen Koller, William Brown) 1:42.72

1,600 Relay – 4. Wilmot (Cullen Ketterhagen, Alex Wank, Blake Weaver, Tyler Wilson) 3:42.03, 5. Westosha Central (Andrew Walsh, Carson Meredith, Cody Venard, Bryan Topercer) 3:48.65

3,200 Relay 1. Wilmot (Shawn Davis, Blake Zager, Kyle Diedrich, Alex Wank) 9:09.29, 3. Westosha Central (Carson Edquist, Dan Koffen, Kyle Pflug, Frank Quinones) 9:30.26

Shot Put – 2. Ethan Ivan, WIL, 41-05.00; 5. Kevin Brenner, WIL, 40-06.00

Discus – 1. Niko Therman, WC, 136-07; 5. Jacob Brockway, WIL, 121-05; 7. Charlie Feeney, WC, 116-01

High Jump – 5. Matt McCormick, WIL, 5-06.00

Pole Vault – 2. Drew Hebior, WIL, 11-00.00; 3. Gabe Handorf, WIL, 11-00.00; 5. Simon Stried, WIL, 9-06.00; 6. Joel Engberg, WC, 9-00.00

Long Jump – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 19-09.50; 2. Cullen Koller, WIL, 19-05.50

Triple Jump – 2. Cullen Koller, WIL, 41-05.00; 6. Zach Burzawa, WC, 37-03.75

Girls scores: 1. Waterford 232, 2. Kenosha Tremper 115, 3. Wilmot Union 97.5, 4. Westosha Central 89, 5. Union Grove 63.5, 6. Racine Horlick 37, 7. Beloit Memorial 27, 8. Salam 6, 9. Delavan-Darien 1

100 – 4. Jenna Sheen, WC, 14.08

200 – 3. Teresse Nunez, WIL, 28.55; 4. Kialis Anderson, WC, 28.74; 8. Veda Gross, WIL, 29.63

400 – 4. Jessa Sheen, WC, 1:10.48; 5. Jaden Morris, WC, 1:10.68; 7. Tara Nopenz, WIL, 1:13.38

800 – 4. Joshlyn Delargy, WIL, 2:48.46; 5. Katie Strother, WIL, 2:54.75; 7. Neha Patel, WC, 2:56.04PR

1,600 – 2. Claire Koeppel, WC, 6:00.32; 7. Abby Strother, WIL, 6:55.07

3,200 – 5. Arianna Eiler, WC, 13:21.80PR; 8. Kelsi Santos, WC, 14:17.00

100 Hurdles – 4. Abby Horton, WIL, 18.91; 7. Taylor Suterko, WIL, 20.19

300 Hurdles – 6. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 54.95; 8. Abby Horton, WIL, 56.56

400 Relay – 4. Westosha Central (Jenna Leslie, Carly Lois, Jade Fluger, Kialis Anderson) 54.68

800 Relay – 2. Westosha Central (Jenna Sheen, Courtnee Bader, Kialis Anderson, Jenna Leslie) 1:56.63

1,600 Relay – 2. Westosha Central (Jessa Sheen, Jenna Sheen, Jaden Morris, Courtnee Bader) 4:23.37, 3. Wilmot (Teresse Nunez, Katlin Kovacek, Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak) 4:26.02

3,200 Relay – 1. Wilmot (Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak, Katie Strother, Joshlyn Delargy) 11:19.50, 3. Westosha Central (Jessa Sheen, Claire Koeppel, Arianna Eiler, Kelsi Santos) 11:35.47

Discus – 4. Novalee Clark, WC, 83-05; 8. Jessa Sheen, WC, 79-06

High Jump 3. Miranda Kendall, WIL, 4-10.00; 5. Elizabeth Toffel, WIL, 4-10.00PR

Pole Vault – 1. Nyssa Zuehls, WIL, 9-06.00; 3. Jessica Zeitler, WIL, 7-06.00; 5. Noelle Ridolfi, WIL, 7-00.00; 6. Lauren Foerster, WC, 7-00.00; 8. Jillian Argersinger, WC, 6-00.00

Long Jump – 2. Grace Henke, WC, 14-08.50PR; 3. Kialis Anderson, WC, 14-08.50PR; 5. Jaden Morris, WC, 14-06.00; 6. Abby Horton, WIL, 14-03.00 SR; 8. Taylor Suterko, WIL, 13-00.00

Triple Jump – 2. Taylor Suterko, WIL, 30-05.75 SR; 4. Abigail Henry, WIL, 28-04.00; 5. Alyssa Muzzy, WIL, 28-03.00