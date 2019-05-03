Heart of the matter

Wheatland students raise funds for Heart Association

The Wheatland J1 School District recently teamed up with the American Heart Association to raise $8,505.

The fundraiser kicked off on April 2 for the kindergarten through fourth-grade students.

This included the chance for students to learn many heart-healthy facts, participate in acts of kindness and to watch a 3D film.

In addition, students learned about Heart Heroes, including Finn, Echo, Oscar, Sprinkles, Ruby, Splash and Fiery.

Meanwhile, fifth- through eighth-grade students were involved as their fundraising efforts went toward purchasing shirts or socks from the AHA.

These donations gave students a chance to play dodgeball against the Wheatland staff.

The final event took place on April 18 at a school assembly, which featured many laughs and smiles from participants, staff and spectators as students helped their favorite instructors enjoy some pie — in the face.

Physical education teachers Ryan Dahl and Bill Lois organized the event.

“I am so grateful for the generosity of the Wheatland community,” Lois said in a news release. “Every time we do something like this I am floored by the response. We live and work in a great place, and I am very proud of that.”