SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Area teams avenge earlier losses to conference opponents

The Wilmot Union and Westosha Central high school softball teams garnered revenge last week in contests against Southern Lakes Conference opponents.

For Wilmot, which lost 9-6 to Union Grove on April 2, the Panthers defeated the Broncos in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel April 25.

Meanwhile, Westosha Central bounced back from a 4-3 loss at Elkhorn on April 23 with a 4-2 win at home against the Elks on April 26.

Wilmot 2, Union Grove 1

With the score tied at one after seven innings, the teams entered extra frames, where the Panthers won on Anna Wischnowski’s a run-scoring single that plated Haley Lamberson.

In the bottom half of the inning, Wilmot pitcher Madi Zerr held on for the victory, tossing a scoreless frame.

Zerr, a senior, tossed all eight innings, walked six, struck out five and allowed one earned run on five hits.

Her lone run allowed came on a solo homer from Union Grove’s Abby Boyle in the fourth inning to tie the contest at 1-1.

However, Union Grove pitcher Kayli Pfeffer did what she could to keep the Broncos in the game.

Pfeffer fanned six Panther hitters, walked none and allowed two earned runs on nine hits.

In the second, the Panthers scored their first run off Pfeffer when Zerr scored on a Wischnowski sacrifice fly.

Zerr, junior Kenzi Ketterhagen and sophomore Hailey Morton each recorded two hits while Wischnowski finished with two RBIs.

Wilmot improved to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Central rallies early

Meanwhile, on April 26 at Westosha Central, the Falcons scored all four of their runs in the first two innings to come away with a 4-2 decision against Elkhorn.

In the bottom of the first, with Westosha Central already ahead 1-0 after Becca Edwards scored on a single, junior Ellie Witt knocked in Olivia Nahorniak and Abby Jones to give the Falcons a 3-0 edge.

Central extended its lead to 4-0 in the next inning when junior Carlie Odejewski scored on a fielding error.

In the pitcher’s circle, Olivia Kazumura walked two and struck out seven while allowing two earned runs on seven hits to pick up the win for Central (8-5, 6-3 SLC).

“Olivia did a great job (April 26). She has been getting tougher with each contest,” Falcons co-coach Tom Lampe said.

However, Elkhorn cut the Falcons’ lead to 4-2 after plating runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Kazumura held the Elks scoreless in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

“We did a great job of jumping out to an early lead. We played a very solid game as a team,” Lampe said. “If we can keep this up, we will be in good shape.”

Edwards and Jillian Adams each recorded two hits.

The win against the first-place Elks, who dropped to 6-2, pulled them closer to the top spot in conference.

Earlier results

Wilmot 14, Delavan-Darien 0

The Panthers pounced early and often on April 23 against host Delavan-Darien en route to a 14-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory.

While two Wilmot pitchers held Delavan-Darien to one hit, the Panthers pounded out 12 hits, with eight players recording at least one.

Starting pitcher Zerr tossed the first two innings, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out three before Morton finished the contest. Morton no-hit the Comets, fanning two and walking none.

On offense, the Panthers opened with six runs in the first inning, added four the following frame and another run in the top of the third inning to build an 11-0 lead. The Panthers scored three more runs in the fourth.

Ketterhagen batted 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored while Lamberson went 2-for-3, scored three times and knocked in a run.

Zerr and Alana Buchanan each recorded a hit and two RBIs.

Other Panthers with one hit were Josephine Beinecke (run), Wischnowski (two runs, RBI), Sophia Schmidt (run) and Sami Christiansen (run, RBI).

Central 10, Badger 0

While Ellie Christeson struck out three, walked none and allowed two hits through five innings, the Falcons exploded for 10 runs in a shutout of visiting Lake Geneva Badger on April 25.

Christeson batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base to help her own cause.

Other leading hitters for Westosha Central were Adams (2-for-2, double, two RBIs) and Kazumura (2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs).

Edwards, who doubled, and Janell Gillmore had an RBI each.

Westosha Central scored three runs in the first, two in the third, four in the fourth and one in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Lake Geneva Badger committed five errors.

Elkhorn 4, Central 3

Westosha Central held the lead against host Elkhorn twice, but the Elks rallied in the SLC contest, which saw Elkhorn win 4-3 in eight innings.

The Falcons, clinging to a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, allowed an Elks run to force extra innings.

Central scored twice in the eighth, but Elkhorn responded in the bottom half with three runs to secure the victory.

Ellie Witt batted 2-for-4 with run scored while Odejewski went 1-for-5, doubled and knocked in two runs along with two stolen bases for the Falcons.

Kazumura, meanwhile, took the complete game loss after she allowed four earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 and issuing four walks.

“Olivia pitched great. We just had one really bad stretch at the end of the game,” Lampe said.