BASEBALL: Panthers’ Peterson produces back-to-back victories

Wilmot on six-game win streak

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

In back-to-back outings last week, Wilmot Union High School senior Tanner Peterson gave the Panthers what they needed, two victories to extend their winning streak to six games.

Peterson, who no-hit Lake Geneva Badger on April 23, followed up with another strong outing at ninth-ranked Kenosha Indian Trial three days later.

Sandwiched between both of Peterson’s outings was a 10-6 defeat of Badger to sweep the regular-season series on April 25.

With the three wins, the Panthers improved to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in Southern Lakes Conference play.

“Tanner has taken the mound twice this week and given us strong outings that we needed,” Panthers coach Josh Pye said.

In the April 23 no-hitter, which saw Wilmot pound visiting Lake Geneva 13-0, Peterson struck out six and walked none.

His lone blemish was Badger base runner advancing on a fielding error, according to Pye, who said the runner was thrown out trying to steal second base.

“His focus for tonight was to be more efficient on the mound by getting ahead in the count and attacking the strike zone,” Pye said.

Peterson threw 37 of his 50 pitches for strikes.

At the plate, Badger tried to minimize him, issuing three walks, with Peterson scoring once.

Offensively, the Panthers scored a run in the first and three in the second before exploding for nine runs in the fourth inning.

Leo Falletti batted 1-for-2 with an RBI, double and scored three times. Logan Pye went 2-for-3, doubled, scored twice and added two RBIs.

Jack Vozel went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI while Caden Mulhollon batted 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Cal Jenkins, Conner Louma and Ryan Stalker each had an RBI for Wilmot.

“We put together nine hits (April 23) and consistently put the ball in play to put pressure on their defense,” Pye said. “I really like how our bats are progressing over the last two weeks.”

Wilmot 10, Lake Geneva 6

On April 25 at Lake Geneva, the Panthers edged the Badgers, 10-6, thanks to 10 hits and seven Badger fielding errors.

The Panthers, however, committed five errors of their own.

“It was a tough night for our defense, which translated into a tough night for our pitchers as well, but we were able to keep ourselves in the ballgame and give ourselves a chance to win late in the game,” Pye said. “Thankful that the bats were working tonight.”

Senior starter Josh Van Kampen, who tossed two innings, took the brunt of the Panthers fielding errors by allowing five runs, two of which were earned, on four hits. He struck out one and walked two.

Louma, in relief, picked up the win by striking out four and holding Badger to one earned run on two hits over four innings.

Offensively, Jenkins batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Panthers. Zach Lamberson chipped in with a 2-for-5 performance, collecting a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Pye (1-for-3, run), Vozel (1-for-3, three runs), Mulhollon (1-for-5) and Van Kampen (1-for-2) each had an RBI.

The Badgers, who tied the contest at 6-6 after four innings, allowed three Wilmot runs to score in the top of the sixth inning.

Wilmot scored the first runs on a fielding error. Lamberson, who reached base on one error, scored Peterson. Lamberson and Vozel, who also reached on an error, scored on a Jenkins single.

Wilmot extended its lead to 10-6 in the top of the seventh inning.

Wilmot 9, Indian Trail 4

At Indian Trail on April 26, while Peterson struck out eight and walked four, the Panthers scored six runs in the final three frames to come away with a 9-4 victory.

“I like the way our offense is producing,” Pye said. “We have managed to put runs on the board in 12 of our last 14 innings played.”

Peterson, who allowed two earned runs on six hits, propelled the Panthers’ offense and went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, two runs scored and four RBIs.

Falletti went 2-for-5, scored once and stole a base.

Senior catcher Evan Henry finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Pye (1-for-3, double, two runs), Vozel (1-for-2, run) and Caleb Massarelli (0-for-3, walk, run) each contributed an RBI.