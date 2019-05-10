SPORTS ROUNDUP: Westosha’s Lynch notches second at Janesville golf invite

Wilmot softball shines at Jamboree

Westosha Central High School’s Paul Lynch placed second among a field of 50 golfers to lead the Falcons to a fourth-place finish at the 12-team Ashenfelter Invitational in Janesville on May 4.

Lynch, who carded a 73 on the par-72 Riverside Golf Course, finished one stroke behind Kyle Willie of Edgerton.

Edgerton won the team title at 316, while Oregon placed second at 338.

The Falcons, who finished one shot behind third-place Waterford, tallied a 349.

Will Cavener scored an 86 and placed 15th as the Falcons next best finisher.

Ashenfelter Invitational

Riverside Golf Course

Janesville

Team scores: 1. Edgerton 316, 2. Oregon 338, 3. Waterford 348, 4. Westosha Central 349, 5. Racine Lutheran 360, 6. Grafton 360, 7. Prairie School 366, 8. Cedarburg 367, 9. Parkview 371, 10. Clinton 383, 11. Lancaster 385, 12. Fort Atkinson 410

Westosha: 1. Paul Lynch 73, 2. Trent Stueber 101, 3. Bryce Drier 89, 4. Will Cavener 86.

SOFTBALL

Wilmot 11, Rice Lake 4

After Wilmot drubbed Xavier 16-2 at the May 4 Poynette Jamboree, the Panthers added their second victory of the day, defeating Rice Lake 11-4.

Wilmot improved to 10-4 overall.

Leadoff hitter Haley Lamberson batted 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two runs driven in to lead the Panthers potent offense.

Hailie Morton went 1-for-2 along with two RBIs.

Madi Zerr, Kenzi Ketterhagen, Riley Alexander and starting pitcher Anna Wischnowski each had an RBI.

Wischnowski allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out five through six innings. Her lone earned run came on a home run.

Wilmot 16, Xavier 2

The Panthers capitalized on six Appleton Xavier fielding errors and pounded out 14 hits to route the Hawks 16-2 in the first game of the Poynette Jamboree.

Wilmot, which posted four runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the fifth, forced the 10-run rule by producing a seven-run top of the sixth.

Starting pitcher Zerr, who struck out eight and walked none through four innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits.

Morton picked up where Zerr left off and fanned four while walking none in two scoreless frames.

Zerr also contributed at the plate, batting 4-for-5 while collecting three doubles and a triple, knocking in five runs and scoring twice.

Lamberson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Ketterhagen batted 2-for-5 with an RBI and scored twice.

Wilmot also received contributions from Josephine Beinecke (1-for-2, two runs), Wischnowski (1-for-5, run, RBI) and Kimmy Zender (1-for-2, two RBIs).

Wilmot 5, Badger 1

Wilmot scored all five of its runs in the final four innings to defeat host Lake Geneva Badger, 5-1, in a May 2 Southern Lakes Conference contest.

Wilmot’s win avenged an 11-5 loss to the Badgers on April 9.

Zerr allowed one earned run on eight hits while fanning nine and walking one through seven innings to pick up the win for the Panthers.

She also went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Lamberson tripled, batted 2-for-3 and scored twice. She stole two bases.

Escanaba (Mich.) 5, Central 0

Central mustered only two hits as the Falcons lost in the second game of the Poynette Jamboree on May 4.

The Falcons, who lost 6-2 to Stevens Point in the first game, dropped to 8-8 overall after their Jamboree appearance.

“Their pitcher (Nicole Kamm) did a good job of using the zone she was given,” said Falcons co-coach Tom Lampe. “We put the ball in play but not a lot of solid contact. They were a very good team.”

Jillian Adams and Becca Edwards were the lone Falcons who produced a hit.

The shutout loss came in spite of a 14-strikeout, two- walk performance from Olivia Kazumura, who allowed two earned runs on three hits.

Stevens Point 6, Central 2

On May 4 at the Poynette Jamboree, Central opened with a 2-0 edge in the first game but could not overcome a six-run bottom of the second inning by Stevens Point.

In the top of the first, Olivia Nahorniak, who batted 3-for-4, belted a two-run home run to plate Edwards to pull ahead 2-0.

However, Stevens Point responded in the bottom of the second inning with six runs to come away with a 6-2 win.

Starting pitcher Edwards took the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out one and walking two. She gave up four of those runs on a Jenna Eilers grand slam.

“That was the only hard hit of the inning, but we didn’t adjust early and it cost us dearly,” Lampe said.

Edwards went 2-for-4 with a double while Adams batted 2-for-2.

Waterford 13, Central 5

Visiting Waterford scored nine runs in the fifth inning to defeat Central in a May 3 SLC contest.

Edwards doubled with a run scored and batted 2-for-3 while Nahorniak batted 2-for-4 along with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Westosha Central.

Kazumura allowed 10 earned runs on 13 hits, walked seven and struck out four through seven innings to take the loss for the Falcons.

For Waterford, Shawna Kiser picked up the win in relief, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out three through 4-2/3 innings.

Contributors for Waterford were Jemma Fiehweg (2-for-4, three runs, two RBIs), Brooke Walek (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs), Grace Trautman (2-for-2, run, two RBIs) and Raelynn Barwick (3-for-4, two runs, RBI).



GIRLS SOCCER

Shoreland Lutheran 2, Central 1

On May 3 at Ameche Field in Kenosha, Westosha Central’s Ashley Miller scored a second-half goal, but it was not enough as Shoreland Lutheran defeated the Falcons in a nonconference match.

The Pacers, who entered halftime with a 2-0 edge, allowed Miller’s goal assisted by Megan Zeller at the 48th minute.

“We played a lot of scrappy soccer tonight but dug ourselves too big a hole in the first half,” Falcons assistant coach Jon Kao said. “In the second half, we created a lot of threats with Mackenzie Fricke picking out our strikers.”

As for Miller, Kao said she played her best game of the season and noted her persistence.

“Ashley Miller probably played her best game yet and was a constant nuisance at the top of the 18,” he said. “The rest of the team battled hard and we just came up short tonight.”