BASEBALL BRIEFS: Wilmot splits twin bill with Elkhorn

The Wilmot Union High School baseball team split a doubleheader against Southern Lakes Conference opponent Elkhorn on May 4.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Westosha Central dropped two tightly contested games in a twin bill with Waterford.

For the Panthers, they won the first game 6-3 but lost 12-2 in the rubber match to stand 9-7 overall and 6-4 in conference.

“It was a role reversal in these two games,” Panthers’ coach Josh Pye said. “We played defense and hit in the first and Elkhorn hit and played defense in the second game.”

However, Westosha Central lost 2-1 and 9-8. The Falcons fell to 5-9 and 3-6 in SLC play.

Wilmot 6, Elkhorn 3

Wilmot scored six runs in the first two innings to come away with a 6-3 victory in the first game of the May 4 doubleheader.

Tanner Peterson contributed offensively and on the mound for the Panthers.

Through 5-2/3 innings, Peterson fanned eight and walked two while allowing three earned runs on five hits.

Relievers Bodie Stickels and Connor Louma each produced scoreless outings in relief of Peterson.

At the plate, Peterson batted 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Peterson’s battery mate, catcher Evan Henry, led the Panthers offensive output by batting 2-for-3, including a triple, along with three runs knocked in.

Jack Vozel (2-for-3) and Logan Pye (1-for-4) each had an RBI.

Austin Bestul allowed six earned runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out two through three innings to take the loss for Elkhorn.

Elkhorn 12, Wilmot 2

Elkhorn took advantage of four Panthers fielding errors and scattered 11 hits to defeat Wilmot 12-2 in the May 4 rubber match of the SLC doubleheader.

After a scoreless first inning, Elkhorn pulled ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the second, added three in the next inning and another four in the fourth.

Peterson and Zach Lamberson led Wilmot, which scored runs in the third and fifth innings.

Peterson batted 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored. Lamberson doubled in a run and finished 2-for-3.

Jake Mogensen went 3-for-3, knocked in three runs and scored twice to lead Elkhorn.

Other Elks’ run producers included Daniel Bush (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Noah Anazalone (1-for-2, three runs, two RBIs).

Bush, meanwhile, picked up the win for Elkhorn, allowing two earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four.

Wilmot’s Logan Pye shouldered the loss after he gave up four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks through 2-1/3 innings.

Waterford 2, Central 1

Central’s Dylan Anderson dueled with Cole Weinkauf, of Waterford, through seven innings.

Anderson, who struck out five and walked none, allowed two earned runs and four hits.

Weinkauf nearly equaled Anderson as he went seven innings, struck out six and walked two. He gave up one unearned run and five hits.

But Weinkauf’s Wolverines got the better end as they scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to come away with the decision.

Samy Greco went 1-for-3 and scored the Falcons’ lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Tyler Horton batted 2-for-3 to lead Westosha Central.

Waterford 9, Central 8

After four innings, with Central ahead 8-5, Waterford rallied to score two runs in the fifth and seventh innings to win 9-8.

Collectively, 22 total walks were issued, with Westosha Central issuing 15.

Alex Salerno (3-for-4, three doubles, two runs, RBI) and Anderson (3-for-5, RBI) led the Falcons offense.

Other contributors were Kyle Mitchell (2-for-3), Myles Kazumura (two RBIs), Austin Glidden (run, RBI), Greco (1-for-3, run), Matt Felske (1-for-2, run) and Bryce Kerkman (2-for-4, run, RBI).