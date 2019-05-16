First of its kind in western Kenosha County

Archwood Assisted Living set to open by November

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Ground was broken on May 10 for the Archwood Senior Assisted Living Community.

The facility has been a long time in coming. Paddock Lake officials have discussed the possibility of such a facility in the very spot for a number of years.

Archwood will be the only assisted living facility in the western Kenosha County area and will serve residents from Antioch Township in northern Illinois. It is scheduled to open in November.

This facility will allow seniors who have lived in the area long-term to stay close to family, friends and familiar places in a quality environment.

Archwood will feature studio and one-bedroom apartments and a variety of amenities such as 24-hour care staff, a restaurant-style dining room, bistro, lounges, a barbershop and beauty salon, library, walking path and gardens, housekeeping and laundry services.

The 22,191-square-foot building will have a maximum capacity of 40 residents. There will be 34 individual studios and one-bedroom units.

Some of the amenities include emergency paging location systems, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, all utilities except private phone and handicap- accessible bathrooms.

Common areas will include an activity room, a great room with a fireplace, a living room with a fireplace and a covered patio.

The plan is to partner with local schools and churches. Archwood will use local businesses for supplies, and 30 new jobs will be created.

Archwood community relations coordinator Sherry Czisny said that while the partnerships are still pending, they would include local churches providing Bible studies and possibly Sunday school children coming to sing for residents.

The schools would have the opportunity to give students interested in a certified nursing assistant or nursing career the opportunity to shadow associates at Archwood.

School bands would be invited to perform for residents on a regular basis. And there would be educational opportunities to interview Archwood residents about their perspectives about historical events.

Archwood staff members get involved in the community by volunteering with local endeavors, such as food pantries.

Operation Christmas Child is an opportunity for staff, residents and their families to come together to package gifts for children in need around the world during the holiday season.

JPS Limited is the builder for Archwood Assisted Living. It was the builder for Kenosha Place and the Arbor View Communities in Burlington. JPS has constructed more than 20 senior living properties in Wisconsin.