Fatality reported in Salem Lakes train and vehicle collision

While the identity remains unclear as of Thursday afternoon, Kenosha County authorities are reporting one fatality as a result of a train and vehicle collision in the Village of Salem Lakes, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

The Sheriff’s Department, which reports a representative from the Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to the scene, said the collision happened at the railroad crossing in the area of 258th Avenue before 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Preliminary information indicates the Canadian National Railway train with 103 railroad cars was heading southbound and collided with a vehicle at a private crossing north of 258th Avenue.

While authorities said the train came to a complete stop north of Highway C, the driver of the vehicle struck has died, authorities said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

As of 3:10 p.m. Thursday, it is not known whether the victim is a man or woman.

Meanwhile, as authorities are still investigating, they are reporting local roadways about one mile north of the accident are blocked by the train and have advised motorists to avoid the crossing near 264th Avenue in the Camp Lake area for the next several hours.

Authorities said there is no danger to area residents from the train or its contents.