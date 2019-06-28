Peterson’s banner season garners state recognition

Wilmot senior outfielder invited to All-Star Classic

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Tanner Peterson, already named to the Southern Lakes Conference first team, added more accolades from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

The recent Wilmot Union High School graduate and future Illinois State University Redbird was named first team All-Southeast District on June 10, followed by a first team All-State honor three days later.

In addition, Peterson was invited to play in the All-Star Classic, a senior showcase, which will be held June 28-29 at EJ Schneider Field in Oshkosh.

He will play on the East team, which includes future ISU teammate and pitcher Trey Krause, who graduated from Burlington.

Joining Peterson and Krause on the team from the Southern Lakes Conference are Burlington’s Trent Turzenski and Luke Hansel from Union Grove.

Peterson said he looks forward to playing with his conference opponents as teammates in the all-star game.

“I get to play with all of the other top seniors in the state and just seeing how I match up with them,” he said in a phone interview last Friday from Normal, Illinois. “I would like to see how our conference stacks up with the others in the state.”

His trifecta of achievements follows a banner season in which he notched career highs in nearly every statistical category, including batting average (.468), runs (30), hits (37), RBIs (35), doubles (eight) and triples (three).

Peterson, who mashed a career best seven home runs, five better than his junior season, also tabulated career marks in on-base percentage (.583) and slugging percentage (.911).

“I knew I had it in me, so it was just a matter of putting in all of the work,” Peterson said.

On the mound, Peterson finished 6-3 with a 3.02 ERA, struck out 64 and walked 21 through 53-1/3 innings.

Looking ahead

While his Wilmot career draws to a close, Peterson looks forward to the future, which includes teaming up with Krause and his older brother, Gunner, who will be a sophomore at ISU in the fall.

“It is great. Trey is a good guy, and I am down at summer school with him right now and we are hanging out,” he said. “I am looking forward to playing with him because I spent years playing against him.”

As for his brother, he feels fortunate to reunite and has created bonds with his future Redbird teammates during summer school.

“I have been playing with my brother since I was 6 years old, and it is going to be a super fun time,” he said. “I met some of the other guys and just can’t wait to work with them.”

Salerno recognized

Meanwhile, on the All-Southeast District team, Westosha Central senior outfielder Alex Salerno earned honorable mention as the lone Falcons’ representative.

The eventual Heartland Community College player (Normal, Ill.) batted .369, collected nine doubles, knocked in 15 runs and scored 18 times during his senior season.

