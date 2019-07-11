Highway MB resurfacing work continues

Full closure set for July 14

Resurfacing work on Kenosha County Highway MB in the Town of Paris will continue this week, with a full closure scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

This work will affect the stretch of Highway MB (152nd Avenue) between Highway N (38th Street) and Highway 142 (Burlington Road).

Pavement milling started Wednesday and paving operations to began the following day.

The road will remain open to traffic these days, although motorists should expect delays due to lane closures and flagging operations.

After a hiatus on Friday and Saturday, a full closure of the section of roadway from Highway 142 to just south of the Kenosha Beef main entrance is scheduled for Sunday, to allow for the completion of the paving work.

There are no residential or business driveways within the area that will be closed fully. The Kenosha County Division of Highways is working with Kenosha Beef to ensure that truck traffic can reach that business from the south.

The work will be conducted on this schedule, weather permitting. Friday and Saturday are contingency days if there is rain on Wednesday or Thursday.

Resurfacing of the portion of Highway MB immediately to the south of this area, between Highway K (60th Street) and Highway N, was completed recently.