‘A Golden Anniversary’

Bristol Progress Days slated this weekend

Bristol Progress Days returns for another year this weekend when the annual event celebrates a “Golden 50th Anniversary” at Hansen Park Pavilion, 8600 200th Ave., Bristol.

The annual event features a 5K run for the fourth straight year, live music, carnival rides, food and refreshments along with softball and volleyball tournaments.

In addition, new this year will be a kickball tournament, according to the organization website.

Bristol Progress Days opens Friday evening with a coronation banquet at the Parkway Chateau, where last year’s Miss Bristol, Brystal Schultz, will crown her successor.

Additionally, awards for Outstanding Citizens and Outstanding Junior Citizens will be issued.

Meanwhile, at Hansen Park, DJ Kody will deliver a mix inside the beer tent from 7 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, the fourth annual 5K run and 1.5-mile walk open the day’s festivities at 7 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. volleyball tournament.

While fast pitch softball tournaments and children’s activities are offered all days, there will be free children’s games at 10 a.m., an 11 a.m. pedal pull contest and 3 p.m. baking contest.

Other activities set for Saturday is a bag toss tournament at the Progress Days’ beer garden with registration opening at 11 a.m. followed by the competition 30 minutes later.

Cost to register for the bag toss tournament is $20 per team.

For more information on the kickball tournament, visit bristolprogressdays.com.

Saturday’s featured performance will come from In the Stix in the beer tent.

On Sunday, Bristol Progress Days plans to deliver more events, starting with a 12:30 p.m. parade followed by a 2:30 live auction at Hansen Parks’ west pavilion and capped off with a firework show at dusk.

Trip will be the featured musical performance on Sunday.