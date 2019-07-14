Finding her way in Nashville

Wilmot grad releases first single; Kenosha County Fair one of her stops this summer

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Becca Brewer remembers sitting in her Nashville apartment amid a persistent rainstorm, deciding to channel the negative vibes by writing a song.

And “Hold the Sad Song” was released to the world at midnight June 21 on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

Brewer, a 2017 Wilmot Union High School graduate, explained what inspired her to compose and record her first career single in a phone interview on the song’s release day.

“I actually was sitting in my apartment and it was raining; it rained for four days on end … and I was just sad,” said Brewer, who attends Belmont University, where she majors in commercial voice with a music business emphasis.

“I was so sick of all these sad songs and feeling sad all of the time, so I wrote this song, basically saying I am done being sad.”

She drafted the piece with encouragement from a Belmont University instructor and her friends, and then Brewer hit the recording studio, compelled to share it.

“I had a really great teacher down in Nashville … and she really helped me with my songwriting this past semester,” she said. “And I had a lot of great friends around me who really encouraged me to release it and get it out to the world. We did a recording down in Nashville, and I just fell in love with it.”

Humble beginnings

Brewer grew up in the Silver Lake area in the Village of Salem Lakes. And when she enrolled at Wilmot, she envisioned a career in the music industry.

Her vision included attending a school in Tennessee, but she wasn’t sure where until she visited Belmont as a freshman.

“I felt like that was where I was supposed to be, and ever since my freshman year at Wilmot, I had been working toward getting into Belmont and making the most of my time here in Nashville,” Brewer said.

Brewer, who found every Wilmot teacher supportive, said English instructor Debbie Chike encouraged her to pursue her dream.

“She always taught us to be very hardworking and to fight for our dreams rather than have someone else fight for them,” Brewer said.

In her four years at Wilmot, she became involved in the school’s band and choir and served as vice president of the Tri-M Music Honors Society.

Brewer, who also was a National Honors Society member, earned the Kohl Education Excellence Scholarship while attending Wilmot.

As for Nashville, she is making the most of her opportunities, including networking with other producers and songwriters.

“The location in and of itself has been one of the most incredible things because you are learning, but you also are learning from people that know producers and writers,” she said.

More to come

Brewer, who performs under the name Rebecca Lynn, has bigger plans ahead of her.

“I am actually going to be releasing another song in about a month or so, and I am going to be doing some gigs with Bella Cain this summer,” she said.

One of those gigs includes opening for Bella Cain at the Kenosha County Fair, just next door to her former high school, on Aug. 17.

While she has performed at multiple school events and competed at local vocal contests, it will be the first time she will appear as an artist rather than a student around her hometown.

“I actually won Racine County Fair Idol in 2016, so I performed in that capacity, but this is the first time I have ever performed as an artist (locally),” she said.

When she returns to Nashville, staying true to her objective, Brewer looks to continue her foray into the music industry.

“I am trying to make the most while I am at home, but then also when I get down to Nashville, I have a lot of friends that I write music with, so I am continuing with that,” she said.

Meanwhile, she will continue taking in the Nashville experience, notably meeting new people.

“I love the people. You meet so many incredible people that have so many different talents; people come from all over,” she said. “In Nashville, you never really know what you are going to get in each corner.”

She plans to remain in the music business upon graduating from Belmont, either as an artist or songwriter.

As indicated on her relatively new Facebook page, titled Rebecca Lynn, she certainly has the support of many people, including parents Jerry and Tracy Brewer.

“This is so surreal. For every person that was involved in this, for my parents, for my crazy, supportive family, thank you,” she wrote in reference to the release of her first single.