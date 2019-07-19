Sheriff: Multiple departments respond to Bristol fire

On July 18, 2019, at approximately 11:14 AM the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with multiple county fire departments responded to 19206 – 101st Street for a report of a home on fire. Initial reports advised flames could be seen from outside of the home. The fire has been extinguished and the scene is currently being investigated. The cause of the fire at this time is unknown.

Multiple fire departments from the area responded to this incident including departments from the Village of Bristol, Village of Salem Lakes, Village of Somers, Village of Pleasant Prairie, Village of Twin Lakes, Village of Antioch, City of Kenosha, Town of Paris, Town of Randall, and Newport Township.