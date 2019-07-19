Haley Gorsuch captures the Bristol crown

By Jason Arndt

Haley Gorsuch captured the crown of Miss Bristol on her fifth try at the conclusion of the coronation banquet at Kenosha’s Parkway Chateau on July 12.

Gorsuch, daughter of Dr. Dave and Carol Gorsuch and Bill and Brenda Flesch, said on Sunday she continued pursuing the crown because she wanted to stay involved in Bristol Progress Days through selling tickets with other contestants.

However, she found another reason to seek the title this time.

“This year was mainly for my sister, Amanda. I did it for her because she is really shy, so I figured that having me up there with her would help her a little bit,” said Gorsuch, who received the crown from predecessor Brystal Schultz. “I also promised her that I would do it.”

Haley Gorsuch, a Westosha Central High School graduate, studies art education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

She volunteers at Fast Friends, Westosha Senior Center and the Kenosha Humane Society.

In addition, Haley Gorsuch serves as leader for Trinity Teens at her church and has coached tennis with the Western Kenosha Tennis Association.

While a student at Westosha Central, she spent four years on the tennis team, earning Most Improved Player, and earned gold medals in state forensics competitions all four years.

Haley Gorsuch participated in Key Club her last two years at Central and participated in the school band.

“I was in band all four years; that was really fun,” said Haley Gorsuch, who plays the flute.

Haley Gorsuch, who enjoys drawing and painting in her free time, also has stayed involved at UW-Whitewater as a member of the American Sign Language Club.

Haley Gorsuch, voted Miss Congeniality for the fourth straight year, will spend the next year representing the village at various community functions.

“I love the Village of Bristol, I have grown up here pretty much my entire life,” she said. “Everyone here is so nice and loving. It is just like a big family.”

Haley Gorsuch plans to advocate for abuse victims, including children, as Miss Bristol after she spent the last year meeting with those in the foster care system.

Her sister, 16, earned first runner-up.

“I was really surprised that she did sing in front of all of those people,” said Haley Gorsuch as she reflected on her Amanda’s performance on July 12. “I was really happy for her and definitely would have been happy for her had she won.”

Amanda Gorsuch, an incoming Westosha Central junior, serves as vice president of Trinity Teens at church, helps with Sunday school and vacation Bible school.

She belongs to Bristol Strivers 4-H Club and has garnered awards at the Kenosha County Fair.

At Westosha Central, she is a Drama Club member and has been inducted into the Thespian Society, where she holds the title of treasurer.

Since she entered Central, Amanda Gorsuch has been involved in all school drama productions, either in the cast or crew, part of the band and choir and has competed at the district solo ensemble.

Amanda Gorsuch looks to attend either UW-La Crosse for theater or Milwaukee School of Arts and Design to study photography.

Grace Henningfield, 16, daughter of Scott and Jackie Henningfield, earned second runner-up.

Henningfield, also an incoming Westosha Central junior, has been on the honor roll, garnered the Falcon Spirit Award and plays on the tennis team.

She volunteers at Bristol Kids Club, participates in Bristol Recreation softball and remains involved in her Christian youth group.

Henningfield plans to study education.

Jennah Miller, 19, received third runner-up and is the daughter of Mark and Julie Miller.

She graduated from Abeka Academy and looks to attend college. Miller enjoys music and gives vocal lessons.

Miller volunteers at Salem Community Library for the Book Buddies program and helps at her church with VBS, children’s choir and has taught Sunday school for three years.