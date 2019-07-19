Bristol man dies after house fire

An elderly Bristol man died a day after fire officials removed him and another person from a blaze in the Village of Bristol, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Department, which identified the man as James C. Weiss, 67, said he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

“The fire is not suspicious in nature,” the Sheriff’s Department states. “The cause of the fire is still being investigated and is unknown at this time.”

The other person, who authorities said is a 41-year-old woman, was also at the home and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

The fire happened before 11:14 a.m. Thursday, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and several county fire departments responded to a Bristol home in the 19000 block of 101st Street for reports of a home ablaze.

Reports indicated flames were seen outside the home and extinguished by fire officials.

Multiple fire departments from the area responded to this incident including departments from the Village of Bristol, Village of Salem Lakes, Village of Somers, Village of Pleasant Prairie, Village of Twin Lakes, Village of Antioch, City of Kenosha, Town of Paris, Town of Randall, and Newport Township.